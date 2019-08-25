This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 25 August, 2019
Crumlin advance to FAI Cup quarter-finals at expense of Lucan

The Dublin 12 club are into the last eight along with three others from the capital.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,029 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4781780
Crumlin United (file pic).
CRUMLIN UNITED ARE through to the last eight of the FAI Cup after a 3-1 victory over Lucan United at CBS Captain’s Road.

Goals by Jake Donnelly and Alan McGreal, and an own-goal opener by Lucan’s Shane Maloney, were enough for the Dublin 12 side to go through despite a superb 68th-minute headed effort by Paddy Seery for the visitors.

Crumlin took the lead after just eight minutes when Maloney inadvertently turned in a free-kick by Gareth Brady, and they were two to the good just 10 minutes later: Bobby Mazono was adjudged to have handled the ball in the Lucan area, and Donnelly dispatched the resulting penalty for the hosts.

With four minutes to go until half-time, McGreal all but killed the tie off as a contest with a stunning finish on the end of a sumptuous pass by Thomas Hyland.

Seery headed in off the post with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Crumlin took the sting out of any attempted comeback to join Shamrock Rovers, Galway United, UCD, Dundalk, Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Waterford in the quarters.

