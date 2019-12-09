This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fans riot as Cruzeiro relegated from Brazilian top flight for first time in 98-year history

Ze Rafael and Dudu scored for Palmeiras as they won 2-0 in Belo Horizonte.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Dec 2019, 6:04 PM
Palmeiras' players celebrate after scoring against Cruzeiro
FOUR-TIME Brazilian champions Cruzeiro have been relegated from the top flight for the first time in their 98-year history.

Cruzeiro have endured a torrid campaign and needed to beat Palmeiras on the final day of the Brasileirao season and hope Ceara fell to defeat at Botafogo, but neither result went their way.

Ze Rafael and Dudu scored for Palmeiras as they won 2-0 in Belo Horizonte, while Thiago Galhardo’s penalty cancelled out Marcos Vinicius’ opener to earn Ceara a 1-1 draw.

The referee ordered both sets off players off the field late on in Cruzeiro’s clash due to unsavoury scenes in the Mineirao stands, with supporters ripping out seats and setting off smoke bombs in protest at their team’s plight.

Cruzeiro, who won the Copa Libertadores in 1976 and 1997 and were Brazilian champions as recently as 2014, lost their last five games of the campaign to finish 17th, three points behind Ceara.

