Jota scores 95th-minute equaliser but Wolves' winless run continues

Diogo Jota is congratulated by team-mates after scoring for Wolves against Crystal Palace.

A STOPPAGE-TIME EQUALISER from Diogo Jota earned a point for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

However, Wolves’ wait for a first Premier League win of the season goes on. They remain second from bottom in the table, two points ahead of Watford. The draw moves Crystal Palace up to 12th.

An own goal from Leander Dendoncker early in the second half looked set to be the difference between the teams today at Selhurst Park, until Jota scored in the fifth minute of additional time to rescue a share of the spoils for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who lost Romain Saiss to a second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Matt Doherty was replaced for Wolves in the 58th minute by Ruben Neves. For Palace, James McCarthy was introduced as an 83rd-minute substitute for James McArthur.

