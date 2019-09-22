This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jota scores 95th-minute equaliser but Wolves' winless run continues

The Portuguese attacker rescued a point for struggling Wolves away to Crystal Palace this afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,147 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4820048
Diogo Jota is congratulated by team-mates after scoring for Wolves against Crystal Palace.
Image: Daniel Hambury
Diogo Jota is congratulated by team-mates after scoring for Wolves against Crystal Palace.
Image: Daniel Hambury

A STOPPAGE-TIME EQUALISER from Diogo Jota earned a point for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

However, Wolves’ wait for a first Premier League win of the season goes on. They remain second from bottom in the table, two points ahead of Watford. The draw moves Crystal Palace up to 12th.

An own goal from Leander Dendoncker early in the second half looked set to be the difference between the teams today at Selhurst Park, until Jota scored in the fifth minute of additional time to rescue a share of the spoils for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who lost Romain Saiss to a second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Matt Doherty was replaced for Wolves in the 58th minute by Ruben Neves. For Palace, James McCarthy was introduced as an 83rd-minute substitute for James McArthur.

