Saturday 29 February, 2020
Crystal Palace all but secure Premier League survival with big win

Roy Hodgson’s side earned a hard-fought victory over Brighton today.

By AFP Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 2:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,457 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5027384
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew scores.
Image: PA
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew scores.
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew scores.
Image: PA

JORDAN AYEW’S GOAL lifted Crystal Palace to a 1-0 victory at Brighton in the Premier League that left the hosts still looking for their first win of 2020.

Saturday’s loss at their Amex Stadium ground meant Brighton have drawn five and lost four of their last nine games in all competitions since their victory over local south coast rivals Bournemouth on December 28.

The Seagulls are the only club in English football’s top four divisions without a victory in the calendar year and this loss left them just four points above the relegation zone.

Palace, by contrast, remain comfortably in mid-table, with the London club, managed by former England boss Roy Hodgson, 12 points from the bottom three.

It was an all too familiar story for Brighton, who’ve won just once in their past 14 matches. 

Graham Potter’s men dominated possession and created several chances only to concede a goal against the run of play in the 70th minute.

Belgium international Christian Benteke turned away from the defence and released Ayew with a neat reverse pass before his strike partner beat Mat Ryan with a shot under the body of the Australia goalkeeper. 

Palace could have put the result beyond doubt with a counter-attack in stoppage time but Wilfried Zaha’s shot hit the post.

 © – AFP, 2020 

