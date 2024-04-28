Joy for Irish trio as Crystal Palace promoted to WSL for first time

IRISH TRIO HAYLEY Nolan, Izzy Atkinson and Abbie Larkin have helped Crystal Palace to 2023/24 Barclays Women’s Championship glory.

Palace were crowned English second-tier champions for the first time after a 0-0 draw with Sunderland at Selhurst Park this afternoon. A record crowd of 6,796 watched on.

Nolan played the full game, Atkinson featured for just under and hour and Larkin was an unused substitute as the Eagles secured promotion to the Women’s Super League.

All three Irish internationals joined the club this season: Nolan first arrived last summer after a successful spell at London City Lionesses, while Atkinson and Larkin signed from West Ham United and Glasgow City respectively in the mid-season break.

Crystal Palace had all but wrapped up the title last weekend after an enthralling race. They moved three points clear of Charlton Athletic ahead of the final round of matches, and 22 ahead on goal difference.

Charlton beat Southampton 2-0 today, but it was ultimately a case of job done for Palace.

Last weekend, Jessie Stapleton secured Reading’s safety with her first professional goal. They were beaten 3-2 by already-relegated Watford this afternoon.

Not a bad game to score your first goal 👀 The ding are staying up 💙 @ReadingFCWomen pic.twitter.com/tCDQmNZCz5 — Jessie Stapleton (@JessStapleton_) April 21, 2024

Tyler Toland produced three assists as Blackburn enjoyed a 3-1 victory at Sheffield United, while Durham beat Birmingham City 1-0 and London City were 3-2 winners over Lewes in other Championship games with Irish interest.

In the WSL this afternoon, Everton rescued a last-gasp 1-1 draw against Arsenal. 16-year-old Issy Hobson cancelled out Alessia Russo’s opener in the 95th minute for a share of the spoils. Courtney Brosnan and Katie McCabe both played the full game.

The Gunners’ title hopes had been all but ended already, but this rung the death knell.

Manchester City will look to extend their lead over Chelsea when they face Bristol City, who are on the brink of relegation, this evening. Megan Connolly skippers the Robins.

Elsewhere, Anna Patten and Jess Ziu both featured as Aston Villa and West Ham drew 1-1, while Aoife Mannion was an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Leicester City.

In the NWSL, Denise O’Sullivan helped North Carolina Courage to a 1-0 win over OL Reign, while Kyra Carusa featured as San Diego Wave beat Bay FC 2-1.