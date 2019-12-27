This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 27 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was overweight' - Crystal Palace star reveals reason behind initial struggles

Jordan Ayew opened up on his difficult start to life at Selhurst Park after scoring a dramatic late winner against West Ham.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Dec 2019, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 3,985 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4948258
Jordan Ayew has impressed for Crystal Palace this season.
Jordan Ayew has impressed for Crystal Palace this season.
Jordan Ayew has impressed for Crystal Palace this season.

JORDAN AYEW HAS revealed the reason behind his initial struggles at Crystal Palace, confessing that he was “overweight” at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Ayew joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from Swansea in the summer of 2018, which allowed him to remain in the Premier League after his parent club’s relegation.

The 28-year-old racked up 22 appearances across all competitions last term, but only managed to get himself on the score sheet once over the course of the campaign.

Despite his poor form, Ayew managed to secure a permanent move to Selhurst Park this summer, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

He has since played a key role in helping Roy Hodgson’s side rise to ninth in the top flight after 19 fixtures of the 2019-20 season.

Ayew produced his best moment in a Palace shirt to date when he scored a stunning individual goal in the last minute of a home clash against West Ham on Boxing Day.

The Ghana international cut in from the right-hand side before evading the entire Hammers’ defence with an outrageous piece of skill and chipping the ball over Roberto Jimenez in sublime fashion.

His fifth goal of the season gave Palace a crucial 2-1 home win in the London derby, and after the match, he explained why it has taken so long for him to live up to expectations in the red and blue shirt.

“This season is different because last season when I came to the football club I didn’t have a pre-season,” Ayew told Amazon Prime Video . 

I was overweight so it was a difficult season for me but this season I had the chance to have a full pre-season and I’m feeling better.

“I’m feeling relaxed at this football club and I’m enjoying it. Everything is perfect for me to be good on the pitch.

“This football club has a lot of faith in me because with the season I had last season, people didn’t think they would sign me. The manager especially told me he wanted to keep me for this season and I told him straight away: ‘Yes’. I wanted to stay.

Since I’ve been in England I’ve been moving around and now I have stability. My family is comfortable here in London and everything is perfect.”

Ayew will be back in contention for a spot in Hodgson’s starting XI when Palace take in a trip to St Mary’s to face Southampton on Saturday.

The Eagles will then wrap up a hectic festive period with another tricky away fixture against Norwich on New Year’s Day, before the focus switches to an FA Cup third-round tie against Derby on 5 January.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie