Ferguson remains on bench as Brighton are held at Crystal Palace

DANNY WELBECK’S LATE equaliser denied Crystal Palace a first Premier League win in seven games as Brighton earned a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson was an unused substitute for Brighton a day after his manager Roberto De Zerbi said that the Meath man ‘can play better’ than he has in recent outings.

Jordan Ayew headed the Eagles into the lead in first-half stoppage time as Palace pounced on Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s poor clearance.

However, the home side could not hold out as this fixture ended 1-1 at Selhurst Park for the fifth consecutive season.

Brighton have also struggled of late after a bright start to the season as a lengthy injury list and the club’s first ever foray into European football has taken its toll.

But Robert De Zerbi’s changes for the second half summoned a response from the Seagulls.

Welbeck’s introduction was one of two half-time substitutions and the former England international’s stunning header into the top corner from Pascal Gross’ cross levelled on 82 minutes.

Brighton chased an equaliser for the bulk of the second half and poured forward in search of a winner after Welbeck’s leveller, but Evan Ferguson remained on the bench throughout.

“For the young, young player, you can expect different type of performances, no?” De Zerbi had said ahead of Brighton’s trip to rivals Palace.

“There is a time when they play very well, they score — for example, Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson — but in different moments, they maybe can suffer [from] the level of competition.

“I think in the last two months Evan suffered from injury, from other things, but he can play better.

“The level of Evan is higher than he is playing in this moment.

“We have to help him. He has to help himself first of all, to understand better the play. But he’s very young.

“He is like my son and if I can, I’ll try everything to help him, because he’ll become a great player for sure.”

A point edges Brighton up to eighth in the table, while Palace move nine points clear of the relegation zone in 15th.

League One

There was a distinctly Irish influence on proceedings as Derby County dispatched Lincoln City 3-1 to move up to third in the League One table.

Conor Hourihane blasted into the top-left corner on 26 minutes to open the scoring for the Rams before former Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers attacker Danny Mandroiu levelled from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time. Lincoln’s penalty was the result of a foul by Derby defender Joe Ward, who tripped Limerick man Paudie O’Connor inside the area before Mandroiu converted.

Ward was subbed off for fellow defender Kane Wilson at the break and it was Wilson who headed home for Derby’s lead goal on 66 minutes.

Wilson then turned provider for Republic of Ireland international James Collins, who put a bow on it for Derby with a low drive across goal with 13 minutes remaining.

