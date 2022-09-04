Cuala send 2020 champions Ballymun packing from Dublin SFC

Cuala 2-8

Ballymun Kickhams 0-11

BALLYMUN KICKHAMS ARE out of the race for the Dublin SFC after losing to Cuala in the final group game.

It was a winner takes all clash between 2020 champions Ballymun and the newly promoted Cuala to see who joined Ballyboden St Enda’s from Group 2 in the quarter-finals.

Cuala’s win means they advance to the quarter-finals in second place, behind table toppers Ballyboden on scoring difference.

Ballyboden defeated 1-16 to 0-7 win over Clontarf in other clash in the group.

The quarter-final line-up will see Cuala face Kilmacud Crokes, while Ballyboden take on Ballinteer St John’s. Castleknock v Thomas Davis and Na Fianna v Whitehall Colmcilles are the other two last eight fixtures.

This was a massive victory for Cuala, who lifted the second tier Senior 2 title last season.

Con O’Callaghan is their star man, but they had leaders all over the field. Eight-time All-Ireland winner Mick Fitzsimons was a rock in defence, while Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne gave a fine display at midfield.

Up from Luke Keating led the line with 1-4, while brothers Niall and Con O’Callaghan also caused the Ballymun defence plenty of problems.

Keating’s 11th minute goal fired Cuala into an early 1-1 o 0-2 lead. He was Cuala’s only scorer in the first-half as their centre-forward Con O’Callaghan was well held by John Small.

Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne is chased by James McCarthy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ballymun’s attack stuttered in the opening half hour with only Dean Rock and Fiach Andrews contributing to the scoreboard. They clipped a brace apiece as Ballymun went in 1-3 to 0-4 behind at the interval.

James McCarthy broke through on two occasions shortly after the restart, firing wide with his first chance before his second effort was stoped on the line by a Cuala defender.

At the far end Con O’Callaghan went close to finding the net only for Eoin Dolan to clear off the line. Three Dean Rock points in quick succession sent Ballymun ahead by the minimum.

Cuala’s response was excellent. First Darragh Spillane pulled back a point and then Keating stroked over a free as his team retook the lead.

Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne took a pass from Con O’Callaghan and knifed through the Ballymun rearguard. He slipped a pass at the backrest to the unmarked Niall James, who finished into the net.

That left Cuala 2-5 to 0-7 with 12 minutes remaining.

Substitute Eoin Kennedy tagged on a point before Niall O’Callaghan drilled a strike off the crossbar with goal on his mind.

Fiach Andrews blazed a golden goal opportunity over the bar after Ballymun turned over Cuala keeper Darragh O’Dowd. He raised another white flag moments later and then Dillon Keating split the posts with a long-range effort.

Ballymun were within two when McCarthy took out Con O’Callaghan, allowing Luke Keating curl over a vital free. O’Callaghan opened his account with a close-range free after he made a dangerous run and was fouled.

Dillon Keating launched another stunning score from distance to reduce the deficit to three as the game entered stoppage-time.

Scorers for Cuala: Luke Keating 1-4 (0-3f), Niall James 1-0, Darragh Spillane, Con O’Callaghan (0-1f) and Eoin Kennedy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballymun Kickhams: Dean Rock (0-1f) 0-5, Fiach Andrews 0-4, Dillon Keating 0-2.

Cuala

1. Darragh O’Dowd

2. David Sheerin, 3. Mick Fitzsimons, 4. Luke Tracey

7. Conor Mulllally, 6. Michael Conroy, 5. David O’Dowd

8. Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne, 9. Peter Duffy

10. Cal Doran, 11. Con O’Callaghan, 12. Niall James

14. Darragh Spillane, 15. Niall O’Callaghan, 13. Luke Keating

Subs

20. Eoin Kennedy for Conroy (41)

22. James Power for James (54)

Ballymun Kickhams

1. Sean Currie

5. Carl Keely, 3. Darragh Conlon, 2. Eoin Dolan

7. Leon Young, 6. John Small, 4. Davey Byrne

8. Aaron Elliot, 9. James McCarthy

10. Cathal O’Tighe, 12. Cameron McCormack

13. Ciaran McManus, 14. Dean Rock, 11. Fiach Andrews

Subs

19. Dean Robertson for Young (44)

25. Robbie Bolger for McManus (49)

******