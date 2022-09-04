Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 4 September 2022
Advertisement

Cuala send 2020 champions Ballymun packing from Dublin SFC

Cuala only sealed promotion to the top flight last season.

Kevin O'Brien Reports from Parnell Park
By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 5:48 PM
42 minutes ago 1,851 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5857557
Con O’Callaghan runs at Davey Byrne.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Con O’Callaghan runs at Davey Byrne.
Con O’Callaghan runs at Davey Byrne.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Cuala 2-8

Ballymun Kickhams 0-11

BALLYMUN KICKHAMS ARE out of the race for the Dublin SFC after losing to Cuala in the final group game. 

It was a winner takes all clash between 2020 champions Ballymun and the newly promoted Cuala to see who joined Ballyboden St Enda’s from Group 2 in the quarter-finals.

Cuala’s win means they advance to the quarter-finals in second place, behind table toppers Ballyboden on scoring difference.

Ballyboden defeated 1-16 to 0-7 win over Clontarf in other clash in the group. 

The quarter-final line-up will see Cuala face Kilmacud Crokes, while Ballyboden take on Ballinteer St John’s. Castleknock v Thomas Davis and Na Fianna v Whitehall Colmcilles are the other two last eight fixtures. 

image (1)

This was a massive victory for Cuala, who lifted the second tier Senior 2 title last season. 

Con O’Callaghan is their star man, but they had leaders all over the field. Eight-time All-Ireland winner Mick Fitzsimons was a rock in defence, while Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne gave a fine display at midfield. 

Up from Luke Keating led the line with 1-4, while brothers Niall and Con O’Callaghan also caused the Ballymun defence plenty of problems. 

Keating’s 11th minute goal fired Cuala into an early 1-1 o 0-2 lead. He was Cuala’s only scorer in the first-half as their centre-forward Con O’Callaghan was well held by John Small. 

peadar-o-cofaigh-byrne-and-james-mccarthy Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne is chased by James McCarthy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ballymun’s attack stuttered in the opening half hour with only Dean Rock and Fiach Andrews contributing to the scoreboard. They clipped a brace apiece as Ballymun went in   1-3 to 0-4 behind at the interval. 

James McCarthy broke through on two occasions shortly after the restart, firing wide with his first chance before his second effort was stoped on the line by a Cuala defender.

At the far end Con O’Callaghan went close to finding the net only for Eoin Dolan to clear off the line. Three Dean Rock points in quick succession sent Ballymun ahead by the minimum. 

Cuala’s response was excellent. First Darragh Spillane pulled back a point and then Keating stroked over a free as his team retook the lead. 

Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne took a pass from Con O’Callaghan and knifed through the Ballymun rearguard. He slipped a pass at the backrest to the unmarked Niall James, who finished into the net.

That left Cuala 2-5 to 0-7 with 12 minutes remaining. 

Substitute Eoin Kennedy tagged on a point before Niall O’Callaghan drilled a strike off the crossbar with goal on his mind. 

Fiach Andrews blazed a golden goal opportunity over the bar after Ballymun turned over Cuala keeper Darragh O’Dowd. He raised another white flag moments later and then Dillon Keating split the posts with a long-range effort.

Ballymun were within two when McCarthy took out Con O’Callaghan, allowing Luke Keating curl over a vital free. O’Callaghan opened his account with a close-range free after he made a dangerous run and was fouled.

Dillon Keating launched another stunning score from distance to reduce the deficit to three as the game entered stoppage-time. 

Scorers for Cuala: Luke Keating 1-4 (0-3f), Niall James 1-0, Darragh Spillane, Con O’Callaghan (0-1f) and Eoin Kennedy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballymun Kickhams: Dean Rock (0-1f) 0-5, Fiach Andrews 0-4, Dillon Keating 0-2. 

Cuala

1. Darragh O’Dowd

2. David Sheerin, 3. Mick Fitzsimons, 4. Luke Tracey

7. Conor Mulllally, 6. Michael Conroy, 5. David O’Dowd

8. Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne, 9. Peter Duffy

10. Cal Doran, 11. Con O’Callaghan, 12. Niall James

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

14. Darragh Spillane, 15. Niall O’Callaghan, 13. Luke Keating

Subs

20. Eoin Kennedy for Conroy (41)

22. James Power for James (54)

Ballymun Kickhams

1. Sean Currie

5. Carl Keely, 3. Darragh Conlon, 2. Eoin Dolan

7. Leon Young, 6. John Small, 4. Davey Byrne

8. Aaron Elliot, 9. James McCarthy

10. Cathal O’Tighe, 12. Cameron McCormack

13. Ciaran McManus, 14. Dean Rock, 11. Fiach Andrews

Subs

19. Dean Robertson for Young (44)

25. Robbie Bolger for McManus (49)

******

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien  / Reports from Parnell Park
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie