Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
Advertisement

Cuban boxing star caught trying to escape island

The FCB said it was a case of ‘serious indiscipline’ from Andy Cruz that would ‘generate corresponding assessments’ that would soon be published.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 6:30 PM
48 minutes ago 1,342 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5802404
Cuba's Andy Cruz (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Cuba's Andy Cruz (file pic).
Cuba's Andy Cruz (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OLYMPIC AND triple world boxing champion Andy Cruz was caught trying to escape Cuba, the island nation’s boxing federation said on Tuesday, accusing the fighter of “serious indiscipline”.

The Cuban Boxing Federation (FCB) issued a statement on the website of Cuba’s INDER sports institute saying it had been “informed that the athlete Andy Cruz Gomez took part in an attempt to illegally leave the country”.

But the FCB gave no more details about the escape attempt nor Cruz’s current whereabouts.

Cruz, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is considered by many experts to be the finest Cuban boxer of his generation.

He faces a temporary or permanent suspension from Cuban boxing over the incident.

The FCB said it was a case of “serious indiscipline” that would “generate corresponding assessments” that would soon be published.

Cruz did not turn up to the national championships last week, nor a pre-competition training camp.

The Oncuba website had said two sources close to the boxer claimed he had left the country, without specifying where he was headed.

The FCB said Cruz’s “obvious lack of motivation” was behind his exclusion from a Cuban professional team trip to Mexico to take part in a boxing match.

Boxing is a source of national pride for Cuba, which has won 41 Olympic titles and 80 world crowns in the nominally amateur version of the sport, now known officially as Olympic-style boxing.

There is nothing unusual about Cuban athletes trying to escape their country as Cuba has long prevented its sports stars from turning professional, forcing them to compete for national glory rather than personal rewards.

But Cuba has slowly been opening up to professional sport.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

In April, communist authorities finally allowed boxers to take part in professional boxing competitions, leading to the team match against Mexico, which the Cubans won 6-0 with five knockouts, even without Cruz.

Other sports such as baseball have also embraced limited professionalism recently as last month Cuban authorities reached an agreement with the sport’s international governing body, the WBSC, to allow Cuban baseballers to manage their own professional contracts with clubs in foreign leagues.

Even so, in recent months wrestler Ismael Borrero, the Olympic champion at Rio 2016, and canoeist Fernando Dayan Jorge, Olympic champion in Tokyo, both escaped the country.

Cuba is suffering its worst recession in three decades, partly provoked by the coronavirus pandemic and the ramping up of US sanctions under former president Donald Trump, which has led to mass migration.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie