Racing at Curragh set to go ahead as planned despite Kildare lockdown

RACING IS SET to go ahead as planned at the Curragh on Sunday despite local lockdown measures being imposed in Kildare.

The Group One Keeneland Phoenix Stakes is the highlight of an eight-race card at the venue and Horse Racing Ireland are not anticipating any issues after Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced a regional lockdown in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly following a surge in coronavirus cases.

The revised measures, which will apply from midnight for two weeks, include restricting movement within the counties, with the exception of work purposes and other essential journeys; closure of restaurants and pubs serving food, apart from takeaway services, deliveries and limited outdoor dining; and the closure of indoor entertainment and sport venues such as cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries and bingo halls.

However, HRI chief executive Brian Kavanagh reports racing to be unaffected.

He said: “We have had confirmation racing can continue behind closed doors, that was part of the Government announcement.

“We have detailed safety procedures in place. The protocols are strong and they have been well-adhered to since racing resumed and it’s important everyone keeps following them.”