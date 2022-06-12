Membership : Access or Sign Up
USA hold dominant lead to close in on third Curtis Cup in-a-row

The event will be decided after eight single matches on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jun 2022, 10:13 AM
Lauren Walsh [file photo].
Image: PA
Image: PA

USA ARE CLOSING in a third Curtis Cup in-a-row after building up a dominant lead over Great Britan & Ireland in Pennsylvania in Saturday’s foursomes.

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh picked up 1.5 points for GB & Ire along with Caley McGinty, while Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller also picked up a victory over Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone.

But USA hold a 8.5 to 3.5 advantage heading into Sunday where the event will be decided by eight singles matches where the home team needs 1.5 points in order to retain the trophy.

USA won last year’s tournament, the 2020 edition which was delayed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by 12.5 to 7.5. Walsh also competed in that event as well as the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this year.

