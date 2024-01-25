Former Ireland international appointed interim head coach of League One Charlton

NEW CHARLTON ATHLETIC head coach Curtis Fleming has set his new players one simple task: keep a clean sheet.

The former Ireland international defender has been appointed on an interim basis after the League One side sacked Michael Appleton this week.

Charlton have picked up just one point from their last seven games, slipping to 16th in the table and just four points above the relegation zone.

Fleming, 55, joined Charlton earlier this month as assistant head coach to Appleton.

“We can look at the form, but we have to change that,” the Dubliner said as he prepares for Saturday’s trip to Blackpool.

“There’s no doubt that the results have to pick up – we haven’t kept a clean sheet in 14 games. We need to keep a clean sheet.

“You have to work at that, you can’t just shove it under the table. You can’t go out every game and say, ‘I’ll tell you what, you have to win by two or three.’ You have to work on getting a clean sheet.”