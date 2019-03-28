This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Curtis 'good to go' for Wembley final after freak finger accident

Having made a swift recovery, the Portsmouth attacker is hoping to feature against Sunderland on Sunday.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,119 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4565478
Ireland U21 Player of the Year Ronan Curtis.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ireland U21 Player of the Year Ronan Curtis.
Ireland U21 Player of the Year Ronan Curtis.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

RONAN CURTIS IS in line to feature for Portsmouth in this weekend’s Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland at Wembley.

The Republic of Ireland international almost lost one of the fingers on his left hand after a freak accident earlier this month.

As he left his home ahead of Portsmouth’s game against Walsall on 12 March, his hand was caught in the door after it had been slammed shut by a gust of wind.

Curtis had to undergo plastic surgery to save the finger, with doctors advising him that he would subsequently be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The 22-year-old attacker was therefore absent for Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia. He also missed his club’s last three games as they continued their bid for promotion to the Championship.

But Curtis, who was recently named Ireland’s U21 Player of the Year for 2018, returned to training this week and is in contention to get his first experience of Wembley on Sunday.

He told the BBC: “Words can’t describe how sore it felt. I thought I’d be out for a long time. It was a really bad injury. You just don’t really know how sore it can be until it happens to yourself.

“We had Walsall away on the Tuesday night and I was coming out of the house before. The wind was very bad, I came out to close the door behind me, but it closed ahead of me.

Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Fratton Park Curtis has impressed since joining Portsmouth from Derry City. Source: EMPICS Sport

“I managed to get three fingers out of the way, but that one stayed in and the door chopped it off. The doctor said four-to-six weeks, but the surgeons have done a good job, stitched it up and saved the finger.

“I couldn’t train for the first two weeks in case of infection from sweat and that might have meant I’d have lost it. But now the wound has closed up and the stitches have healed, so I’m good to go.”

Curtis has made a significant impact at Portsmouth since his move from Derry City last summer. Operating mostly as a left-sided forward, he has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists for a club who are in third place in League One. He also earned a first senior international call-up, making his debut against Northern Ireland in November.

“This is the first time I’ve been injured all season. I was freaking out I’d be out for a long time,” said Curtis, who was included in Mick McCarthy’s provisional Ireland squad before the injury ruled him out.

“I missed the two internationals against Gibraltar and Georgia, but I’m back at the club and focusing on the games ahead. Mick McCarthy’s been great and we’ve spoken on a couple of occasions.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home
    OGS: I've always been stupid or naive enough to dream about Man United job
    'I'm an old man now in football years' - Australian legend Tim Cahill confirms retirement at 39
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie