Ireland's Curtis 'good to go' for Wembley final after freak finger accident

RONAN CURTIS IS in line to feature for Portsmouth in this weekend’s Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland at Wembley.

The Republic of Ireland international almost lost one of the fingers on his left hand after a freak accident earlier this month.

As he left his home ahead of Portsmouth’s game against Walsall on 12 March, his hand was caught in the door after it had been slammed shut by a gust of wind.

Curtis had to undergo plastic surgery to save the finger, with doctors advising him that he would subsequently be sidelined for up to six weeks.

The 22-year-old attacker was therefore absent for Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia. He also missed his club’s last three games as they continued their bid for promotion to the Championship.

But Curtis, who was recently named Ireland’s U21 Player of the Year for 2018, returned to training this week and is in contention to get his first experience of Wembley on Sunday.

He told the BBC: “Words can’t describe how sore it felt. I thought I’d be out for a long time. It was a really bad injury. You just don’t really know how sore it can be until it happens to yourself.

“We had Walsall away on the Tuesday night and I was coming out of the house before. The wind was very bad, I came out to close the door behind me, but it closed ahead of me.

Curtis has impressed since joining Portsmouth from Derry City. Source: EMPICS Sport

“I managed to get three fingers out of the way, but that one stayed in and the door chopped it off. The doctor said four-to-six weeks, but the surgeons have done a good job, stitched it up and saved the finger.

“I couldn’t train for the first two weeks in case of infection from sweat and that might have meant I’d have lost it. But now the wound has closed up and the stitches have healed, so I’m good to go.”

Curtis has made a significant impact at Portsmouth since his move from Derry City last summer. Operating mostly as a left-sided forward, he has scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists for a club who are in third place in League One. He also earned a first senior international call-up, making his debut against Northern Ireland in November.

“This is the first time I’ve been injured all season. I was freaking out I’d be out for a long time,” said Curtis, who was included in Mick McCarthy’s provisional Ireland squad before the injury ruled him out.

“I missed the two internationals against Gibraltar and Georgia, but I’m back at the club and focusing on the games ahead. Mick McCarthy’s been great and we’ve spoken on a couple of occasions.”

