This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish international Curtis lending support to team-mate who contracted Covid-19

Andy Cannon, who Ronan Curtis rooms with on away trips, is one of five Portsmouth players affected.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 5:37 PM
21 minutes ago 241 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5057507
Ronan Curtis in possession for Ireland during last September's friendly win against Bulgaria.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ronan Curtis in possession for Ireland during last September's friendly win against Bulgaria.
Ronan Curtis in possession for Ireland during last September's friendly win against Bulgaria.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RONAN CURTIS HAD hoped to be in Bratislava today, preparing for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia which was scheduled for tomorrow evening.

Instead, the threat of Covid-19 has restricted him to his home near Portsmouth. Having come into close contact with the virus, he’s more than happy to stay put.

Last week, the Portsmouth FC squad were all tested. Curtis was relieved to be given the all-clear, but the results came back positive for four of his team-mates – Andy Cannon, Sean Raggett, James Bolton and Haji Mnoga.

Yesterday, the League One club revealed that a fifth player – Ross McCrorie – is also self-isolating after testing positive.

“Andy said it felt like a really bad cold, with a tight chest, bad headaches, that sort of thing. He was sweating one minute and freezing cold the next,” Curtis says of Cannon, who is his room-mate on away trips.

Curtis has remained at home with his parents, brother and girlfriend since last week. His mother, Donegal woman Marie, has been doing her best to aid Cannon’s recovery by delivering home-cooked meals to the 24-year-old midfielder. 

“Every time we make food, we do some for Andy as well,” Curtis says. “He only lives five or 10 minutes away so we drive it over and leave it at the front door for him.

Screen Shot 2020-03-25 at 17.35.42 Source: Twitter

“We’re a close group and we all pull together. I think everyone is tearing their hair out at this stage, but you just have to stay safe and give support to people who need it until it all blows over.

“I don’t mind how long I have to stay inside as long as it’s for the good of my health and the health of everyone else.”

Curtis had been in fine form on the pitch before football was suspended. With 13 goals in all competitions, the 23-year-old attacker is the leading goalscorer for a Portsmouth side who are in the promotion play-off places in League One. 

“It’s more important than football, of course, but it’s still frustrating,” he says. “Things have been going well and we were pushing for promotion until everything just stopped.

‘It would have been great to be involved with Ireland this week as well. It’s disappointing but it’s not the end of the world either. Hopefully we’ll all get through this and we can start looking forward to things like football again soon.”

Related Read

25.03.20 Two of Ireland's greatest footballers made their debuts on this day in 1998

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie