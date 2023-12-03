Cushendall land Ulster title to set up meeting with Kilkenny's O'Loughlin Gaels

Slaughtneil (Derry) 2-10

Cushendall (Antrim) 0-20

RUAIRÍ ÓG CUSHENDALL are top of the Ulster club hurling pile once again after overcoming Slaughtneil at Newry’s Páirc Esler.

Cushendall lifted the Four Seasons Cup for a record 12th time — and first since 2018 — and now advance to the All-Ireland semi-final.

Captain Neil McManus top-scored for the Antrim champions with 0-8 (6f, 1 ’65), while Man of the Match Ed McQuillan and Joseph McLaughlin combined for seven points.

Chrissy McKaigue, who was tasked with marshalling McManus, and fellow Derry football star Shane McGuigan were late Slaughtneil inclusions.

Cushendall made a bright start, but Eamon Cassidy’s 20th-minute goal moved Slaughtneil into a four-point lead. Dall rallied, however, and got back in front by the break, with the scoreline 0-10 to 1-6.

They powered into a six-point ascendancy amidst a huge third quarter, but despite another goal from substitute Shéa Cassidy at the other end, Brian Delargy’s men ultimately killed off any hopes of a Slaughtneil comeback and closed out the game.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Slaughtneil's Gerald Bradley and Eoghan Campbell of Cushendall. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Cushendall’s victory sets up an All-Ireland semi-final showdown against Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels, crowned Leinster champions last evening with their victory over Na Fianna.

Cushendall lost out by a point in their last All-Ireland semi-final appearance in 2019 at the hands of St Thomas, the Galway champions who will now face Ballygunner at the last four stage.

Both All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 16-17 December.

Elsewhere today, Kildare’s Milltown were crowned Leinster junior football champions as they saw off Louth’s Glyde Rangers by 1-9 to 1-4.

They followed the example by their neighbours Allenwood who won the Leinster intermediate football championship yesterday.