Sunday 8 November 2020
Cyrus Christie replaces Enda Stevens in Ireland squad

The Sheffield United star has been forced to pull out through injury.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 10:19 PM
34 minutes ago 1,025 Views 5 Comments
Cyrus Christie (file pic)
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CYRUS CHRISTIE HAS been called up to the Ireland squad following Enda Stevens’ withdrawal, it has been announced this evening.

The Nottingham Forest defender comes into the squad for the games against England, Wales and Bulgaria, following the Sheffield United man’s withdrawal due to injury, after an assessment from the Football Association of Ireland’s medical team.

Members of the Ireland squad who weren’t playing for their clubs today reported for duty in London earlier and will train at the Hive, Barnet tomorrow and Tuesday, ahead of the international friendly against Gareth Southgate’s side on Thursday. 

 Republic of Ireland Squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth). 

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

