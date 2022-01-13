Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 13 January 2022
Advertisement

Ireland defender Christie joins Championship side Swansea on loan

The 29-year-old arrives from promotion-chasing Fulham for the remainder of the season.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 1,161 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5653148
Cyrus Christie in the Swans jersey.
Image: Twitter/Swansea City FC
Cyrus Christie in the Swans jersey.
Cyrus Christie in the Swans jersey.
Image: Twitter/Swansea City FC

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CYRUS Christie has agreed a loan move to Swansea City. 

The 29-year-old full-back arrives from fellow Championship club Fulham for the remainder of the season. 

Christie departed Middlesbrough for the Cottagers in January 2018, and has gone on to make 68 appearances in all competitions. 

However, having spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, he has played just once for Fulham this term — in an EFL Cup defeat to Leeds United back in September. 

Capped 29 times for the Republic of Ireland, his game-time under Stephen Kenny in the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign was limited to the two non-competitive matches against hosts Qatar. 

Swansea, currently 17th in English football’s second tier, also have fellow Ireland internationals Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi on their books. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie