Ireland defender Christie joins Championship side Swansea on loan

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CYRUS Christie has agreed a loan move to Swansea City.

The 29-year-old full-back arrives from fellow Championship club Fulham for the remainder of the season.

Christie departed Middlesbrough for the Cottagers in January 2018, and has gone on to make 68 appearances in all competitions.

However, having spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, he has played just once for Fulham this term — in an EFL Cup defeat to Leeds United back in September.

Capped 29 times for the Republic of Ireland, his game-time under Stephen Kenny in the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign was limited to the two non-competitive matches against hosts Qatar.

Swansea, currently 17th in English football’s second tier, also have fellow Ireland internationals Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi on their books.