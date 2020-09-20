Championship loan switch for Fulham and Ireland full-back Cyrus Christie

NOTTINGHAM FOREST HAVE signed Republic of Ireland international Cyrus Christie on loan from Fulham.

The 27-year-old right-back will spend the season with Forest, who have had a difficult start to the new campaign after narrowly missing out on a play-off place last season.

A 2-0 loss at home to Cardiff City yesterday followed a defeat by the same scoreline in their Championship opener away to Queens Park Rangers last weekend. Sabri Lamouchi’s side were also eliminated by Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Christie made 27 Championship appearances last season as Fulham achieved promotion via the play-offs at the expense of Brentford.

However, he wasn’t in the plans of manager Scott Parker for the Craven Cottage outfit’s return to the Premier League.

Christie has won 24 senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in last September’s friendly against Bulgaria.

