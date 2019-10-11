This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England denied Euro 2020 qualification after brilliant Czech comeback win

A dream international debut for Zdenek Ondrasek, who came off the bench to seal a famous night in Prague.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:08 PM
19 minutes ago 1,510 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848360
Jakub Brabec (left) celebrates scoring against England.
Jakub Brabec (left) celebrates scoring against England.
Jakub Brabec (left) celebrates scoring against England.

ZDENEK ONDRASEK CAME off the bench on his international debut to earn the Czech Republic a 2-1 win at home to England, denying the Three Lions qualification for Euro 2020.

Harry Kane’s fifth-minute penalty – the England captain’s 27th international goal – put Gareth Southgate’s side in front early on, yet the hosts hit back within five minutes.

Centre-back Jakub Brabec profited on slack set-piece marking to level the scores and, as the game appeared to be drifting towards a draw, the Czech Republic struck again.

With five minutes to go, Lukas Masopust raided down the right and pulled a low cross back for 30-year-old striker Ondrasek, who confidently beat Jordan Pickford to snatch all three points.

Kane missed from the spot against Kosovo last month but he converted a fifth-minute penalty in Prague.

Raheem Sterling’s darting run down the left was ended by Masopust’s clumsy trip and Kane fired the resulting spot-kick down the middle, though the hosts soon drew level.

A corner found Brabec at the back post with Declan Rice having slipped and the defender bundled home his first international goal, beating Danny Rose on the line.

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik was quickly off his line to prevent Sterling rounding him in the 57th minute, then Jordan Pickford was called into action to acrobatically deny Masopust.

Alex Kral forced another good save from Pickford in the closing stages but England did not heed the warning, Ondrasek slamming home with his first shot in international football.

A perfect record in the group put England on the brink of qualification, but they have work to do after a poor defensive performance at Eden Arena.

With four wins from their past five qualifiers, the Czech Republic are in good shape to finish in the top two, having moved level on points with England, though next month’s visit of third-placed Kosovo still looks likely to be a key game.

England had not lost either a World Cup or European Championship qualifier since 2009 — an impressive run of 43 matches — and could have become the second team to qualify for Euro 2020 tonight, but they could not argue with a deserved defeat.

Southgate’s side will look to bounce back when they go away to Bulgaria on Monday, the same day Jaroslav Silhavy’s charges host Northern Ireland in a friendly.

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to preview Ireland-Samoa, and discuss the utter farce of the World Cup falling foul of Typhoon Hagibis.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie