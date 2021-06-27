Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Advertisement

Czech Republic hit two second-half goals to stun 10-man Holland and book quarter-final spot

The Dutch completely lost their way after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for handball on 55 minutes.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 7:59 PM
36 minutes ago 3,176 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5479145
Image: PA
Image: PA

TOMAS HOLES AND Patrik Schick struck in the second half as the Czech Republic stunned 10-man Holland in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash.

The Dutch completely lost their way in front of a capacity crowd in Budapest after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for handball on 55 minutes.

Holes gave the Czechs the initiative with a powerful header on 68 minutes and Schick wrapped up victory with his fourth goal of the tournament 10 minutes from time.

The Czechs, who only qualified from England’s Group D in third place, will now face Denmark for a place in the semi-finals.

Holland, who had gone into the game strong favourites after winning their group with a 100 per cent record, had the better of the early play.

They had the first serious chance when Daley Blind clipped a free-kick over goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to pick out De Ligt but the defender headed across goal instead of at it. The ball fell to Denzel Dumfries but he blasted well wide.

Dumfries had another opportunity when he raced onto a long ball behind the Czech defence but his angle was tight and Tomas Kalas cleared.

The Czech Republic began to threaten and Petr Sevcik whipped in a dangerous cross from the right but Tomas Soucek could not make firm contact with his header.

Another good move by the Czechs saw Lukas Masopust play in Antonin Barak but he scooped his shot over the bar.

Holland went close when Patrick van Aanholt scuffed a shot and they should have taken the lead early in the second period when Memphis Depay put Donyell Malen in on goal with a clever flick.

Malen charged into the area with only Vaclik to beat but the keeper dived at his feet to deny him.

It proved a pivotal moment as the game turned less than a minute later with the dismissal of De Ligt.

De Ligt lost his footing as he chased back and scooped the ball away with his hand as Schick threatened. Russian referee Sergei Karasev initially showed Le Ligt a yellow card but upgraded that to red following a review by VAR.

The Czechs took full advantage of their numerical superiority to take control of the game.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They wanted a penalty for potential handball against Dumfries but nothing was given following a VAR check and Pavel Kaderabek was then denied by a superb block from Dumfries.

The pressure continued and the Czechs eventually broke through on 68 minutes as Holes powered home a header from close range after Kalas headed back across goal following a corner.

They doubled their lead 10 minutes from time with a fine second goal. A long ball from Vaclik was headed into the path of Holes and he took a touch to charge into the area. He then looked up and pulled the ball back for the inrushing Schick to sidefoot home.

There was no way back for the Dutch.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie