This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

Czech Republic say they will not fulfil Nations League fixture v Scotland

Czech squad to head their separate ways amid a coronavirus threat.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 9:13 AM
42 minutes ago 1,920 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5196298
Steve Clarke’s team are set to have a free evening on Monday.
Image: PA
Steve Clarke’s team are set to have a free evening on Monday.
Steve Clarke’s team are set to have a free evening on Monday.
Image: PA

THE CZECH REPUBLIC have declared they will not play Scotland on Monday.

Scotland’s Nations League plans were thrown into disarray 90 minutes after their opening game ended in a 1-1 draw with Israel at Hampden.

Although the Czechs defeated neighbours Slovakia 3-1 in Bratislava at the same time, their football association soon announced the squad would now be heading their separate ways amid a coronavirus threat.

A statement on the FACR website read: “The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the Covid-19.”

Scotland were due to travel to Olomouc on Sunday.

The Czech plans had been affected after West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick were told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for the virus.

The Czech FA delayed their departure for Slovakia by 24 hours while the entire squad was re-tested and the players made the 200-mile journey by road after splitting up into small groups.

However, after their opening win, the FACR added in their statement: “There is great concern that the virus could spread further.”

Czech FA bosses had earlier rejected accusations they did not strictly adhere to guidelines designed to curb the spread of the virus.

Friday night’s declaration took the Scottish Football Association by surprise.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

An SFA spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports that the Football Association of the Czech Republic have taken the decision not to play Monday’s game.

“We have not received any official notification from the Football Association of the Czech Republic to that effect but have contacted UEFA for confirmation on the status of the match.

“We will update further when we receive clarification.”

The shock announcement could lead to the Czech Republic forfeiting the points.

UEFA last week announced principles for scenarios where Covid-19 affected fixtures, stating that a game would go ahead as long as a team had at least 13 players available, including a goalkeeper.

If a national team does not have 13 players, the match will be rescheduled, and if it cannot then UEFA’s disciplinary body will take a decision.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie