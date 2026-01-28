Over 4,000 fans have already applied for tickets for Ireland's World Cup play-off in Prague

OVER 4,000 FANS have already applied for tickets for Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Czechia in Prague.

Ireland have been given an allocation of just 1,024 for the March fixture at Letna Stadium, which has a capacity of 18,000.

The FAI’s supporter liaison officer, Gary Spain, confirmed on Wednesday that the tickets would be allocated to fans “strictly on [their] attendance at the last 10 undersubscribed away games.” Those undersubscribed fixtures date back to Ireland’s World Cup qualifier in France in September 2023 — but they do not include Portugal away last year or the Netherlands away two years prior.

We have had over 4,000 applications for Czechia already. Applications close on Tuesday at 10am. We have an allocation of 1,024 and they will be allocated strictly on your attendance at the last 10 undersubscribed away games. #COYBIG #CZEIRL — Ireland Football SLO (@IrelandSLO) January 28, 2026

Supporters have until 10am next Tuesday, 3 February, to apply for tickets.