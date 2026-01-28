More Stories
Ireland saluting their fans in Hungary in November. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Over 4,000 fans have already applied for tickets for Ireland's World Cup play-off in Prague

The FAI have been given an allocation of just over a thousand tickets.
1.24pm, 28 Jan 2026

OVER 4,000 FANS have already applied for tickets for Ireland’s World Cup play-off against Czechia in Prague.

Ireland have been given an allocation of just 1,024 for the March fixture at Letna Stadium, which has a capacity of 18,000.

The FAI’s supporter liaison officer, Gary Spain, confirmed on Wednesday that the tickets would be allocated to fans “strictly on [their] attendance at the last 10 undersubscribed away games.” Those undersubscribed fixtures date back to Ireland’s World Cup qualifier in France in September 2023 — but they do not include Portugal away last year or the Netherlands away two years prior.

Supporters have until 10am next Tuesday, 3 February, to apply for tickets.

