Wasps announce Dai Young has left after nine years with the club

WASPS HAVE CONFIRMED that Dai Young has left his role as the Premiership club’s director of rugby after nine years in charge.

The former Wales prop stepped back from first-team duties last week and now his departure has been officially confirmed by the club.

Young has left his role as director of rugby at Wasps. Source: Paul Harding

52-year-old Young took over at Wasps in 2011 and helped the club to develop into contenders, leading them to the Premiership final in 2017, when they were a minute away from beating Exeter Chiefs, only to concede a late, late penalty and then lose to Gareth Steenson’s place-kick in extra-time.

Wasps have declined in more recent times, however, and currently find themselves 10th in the Premiership after just three wins in 10 games so far this season.

Young, who was the Premiership’s director of rugby of the season for 2016/17, has now left his role following discussions with Wasps.

Attack coach Lee Blackett has stepped up as the club’s interim head coach, with Irishman Ian Costello, formerly of Munster, also still part of the coaching staff as defence specialist.

Young’s son, Thomas, is part of Wasps’ playing squad.

Wasps chairman Derek Richardson stated that Young “will always be considered a Wasps legend,” while the Welshman departed by wishing the club good luck for the future.

“I am extremely proud of my record during my time at Wasps and was extremely honoured to receive the director of rugby of the season award in 2017,” said Young. “It was proper recognition of all we had achieved as a squad leading up to that season.

“I am very proud of the part I played in developing players who have gone on to play for their countries, like club captain Joe Launchbury.

Young led Wasps to the Premiership final in 2017. Source: PA

“It will be tough to leave a club and group of people that has meant so much to me over the past decade, but I feel this is the right time for both the club and for myself.

“I would like to thank all the players, past and present, and the staff I have worked with, especially my heads of department who have become like family.

“I would also like to thank the Wasps fans who have been unbelievable in their support of me and the club, particularly during the tougher times. Their loyalty and support have meant a great deal to all of us and has made my journey even more special.

“It has been a fantastic experience for myself and my family. My wife April and I look forward to following Wasps in the future and supporting Thomas as proud parents from the stands.

“Wasps has been a huge part of my life and I wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the future.”