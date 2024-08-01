Daina Moorehouse bows out of Olympics after controversial split decision defeat

IRELAND’S DAINA MOOREHOUSE has bowed out of the Paris Olympics following a split decision defeat in her last-16 bout against France’s Wassila Lkhadiri.

The Irish corner were furious as the French fighter was announced as the winner of the Women’s 50kg flyweight division fight after Moorehouse’s brilliant display.

On the RTÉ panel, Bernard Dunne and Kenneth Egan had their say.

“Ridiculous. Shocking. Shameful.”

Eric Donovan had been “perplexed” by the judge’s scoring on commentary.

Advertisement

Back to Paris North Arena, where a dejected Moorehouse gave her post-fight thoughts.

“The first round, they said it was 3-2 to me, which is fair,” the Wicklow star said.

“I thought I pushed a lot in the third, I thought that was clear, but I lost the round 4-1. I don’t know what they’re judging by. I don’t know…

“The plan was to be in control. I’ve fought her before so we knew what to expect, but I don’t know… I just gave it my all and I don’t know…”

She, too, was perplexed. Déjà vu to Aoife O’Rourke last night, and others beforehand.

“I tried to dig deep coming to the end of it,” Moorehouse added in her TV interview. “I don’t know how it was 4-1 against me.

“I still think I am a better boxer than her, that’s just it. I don’t know what the judges are looking at. I tried my best, I knew I was gonna be booed, I knew what to expect but I didn’t let any of that phase me and I don’t know… I don’t know what to say.”

'I don't know what they're judging by'



Daina Moorehouse gives her reaction after her contentious defeat in her last-16 bout to France's Wassila Lkhadiri#RTESport #Paris2024 #boxing

📺Watch https://t.co/iUQJmJIhT6…

📱Updates https://t.co/FdweZoIeSi pic.twitter.com/mCvA0h0PGa — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 1, 2024

Earlier, a raucous French crowd booed as Moorehouse walked out to the ring.

She wore a wry smile.

The 22-year-old settled well, landing some good shots and appearing to take control early on. She won the first round on three judges’ cards, while two favoured Lkhadiri.

It was an even contest early on in round two, but Moorehouse soon showed her class. She aggressively bounced back from two elbows and rocked the hometown fighter with a powerful southpaw rally at the end of the stanza.

It was all square on four judge’s cards, leaving Donovan at a loss on co-commentary.

Moorehouse needed a big third round and she delivered. Lkhadiri may have started best but the Bray boxer grew into it accordingly. She responded to an early cheap shot with a string of good shots, and appeared to blow Lkhadiri away with a superb finish.

Read Next Related Reads 'That’s a solid start' - Ireland's showjumpers book their place in Friday's team final Ireland men's hockey miss out on place in Olympic quarter-finals after Argentina defeat

Zaur Antia and the Irish corner were convinced she had won.

Moorehouse looked pleased with her evening’s work.

But as Lkhadiri was announced as the winner on points by split decision, another Irish Olympic dream came crashing down.