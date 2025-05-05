Another late show by Bohs clinches dramatic win in Galway

Galway United 1

Bohemians 2

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

THERE IS NO getting used it and there is no tired format for the late, late shows of Bohemians.

Three injury-time winners in four games, two courtesy of Sean Grehan have brought Bohs level with their arch-enemies Shamrock Rovers after a turbulent start to the season.

In an absorbing opening half, Bohs were impressive in possession as Ross Tierney floated ominously between the lines.

Dawson Devoy forced a smart save from Brendan Clarke but once Galway United got to grips with the contest, they enjoyed the better chances.

Patrick Hickey was close twice from set-pieces. David Hurley worked some magic down the left, but his shot was well-saved at the near post. Jeannot Esua might have dome more witha free header in the box.

Youngster Cillian Tollett was bright in his full debut for the home side but could have done better when his chance to shoot came. His strike partner showed him how it’s done, Moses Dyer firing home his eighth of the season just before half-time after a deep cross from Rob Slevin. It had been coming.

Galway United's Moses Dyer (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

A passage early in the second summed up the contest. Bohs passed and moved well on the right, creating space for Ross Tierney. His cross found James Clarke, but his header was tame and easily gathered by his namesake. The ‘keeper launched it downfield, putting Dyer straight through. Chorazka reacted well to smother.

James Clarke hit the target twice more, once when clean through and another acrobatic effort from a corner, but both were comfortably saved.

Bohs eventually reaped the rewards of their dominance, when Sean Grehan forced one home. His was an impressive header after Dayle Rooney stood a cross up to the back post.

Hickey won his own tussle at the other end shortly after but was denied by the post. He headed over again shortly after as he dominated the skies. Dyer was always involved too and pulled another save from Chorazka whose shot-stopping remained impressive.

True to their recent form, Bohs forced chances late on. Grehan and Rooney were both close before the late corner was eventually steered home by Grehan, triggering wild scenes on the pitch and in the stands.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Horgan (Donelon 65), Brouder, Slevin, Burns (Kerrigan 65); McCormack, Hickey, Hurley; Tollett (Walsh 45), Dyer.

Bohemians: Chorazka; Morahan, Mountney (Cornwall 45), Grehan, Flores (Buckley 70); Tierney (Brennan 82), McManus (Whelan 65), Devoy, McDonnell, Rooney; Clarke.

Referee: K O’ Sullivan