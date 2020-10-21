BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 21 October 2020
Advertisement

Dáire O'Connor signs for Cliftonville following Cork City exit

Cliftonville take on rivals Crusaders in the North Belfast derby on Friday.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,168 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5239720
'Delighted': O'Connor signs for Cliftonville.
Image: Cliftonville FC
'Delighted': O'Connor signs for Cliftonville.
'Delighted': O'Connor signs for Cliftonville.
Image: Cliftonville FC

CLIFTONVILLE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Dáire O’Connor following his departure from Cork City earlier this month.

The winger, 23, left struggling City following a discussion with then-manager Neal Fenn about his lack of playing time.

“Delighted to sign for @CliftonvilleFC,” O’Connor tweeted last night. “Really looking forward now to playing at Solitude!”

O’Connor could be involved as early as Friday when Cliftonville take on rivals Crusaders in the North Belfast derby.

The delayed Danske Bank Premiership season started last weekend with Paddy McLaughlin’s Reds getting off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory against Glentoran.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie