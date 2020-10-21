Dáire O'Connor signs for Cliftonville following Cork City exit

CLIFTONVILLE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Dáire O’Connor following his departure from Cork City earlier this month.

The winger, 23, left struggling City following a discussion with then-manager Neal Fenn about his lack of playing time.

“Delighted to sign for @CliftonvilleFC,” O’Connor tweeted last night. “Really looking forward now to playing at Solitude!”

O’Connor could be involved as early as Friday when Cliftonville take on rivals Crusaders in the North Belfast derby.

The delayed Danske Bank Premiership season started last weekend with Paddy McLaughlin’s Reds getting off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory against Glentoran.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!