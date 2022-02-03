Five-time All-Star Burke to captain Shefflin's Galway hurlers

DAITHÍ BURKE HAS been appointed as the Galway senior hurling captain for 2022.

The five-time All-Star and 2017 All-Ireland champion succeeds Padraic Mannion in the role, with Joseph Cooney named vice-captain.

The news was announced in a Galway GAA statement, which reads: “We are delighted to announce that Daithí Burke, Turloughmore GAA, will captain the Galway senior hurling team for 2022 with Joseph Cooney, Sarsfields GAA, named as vice-captain.”

“Wishing Daithí, Joseph, the senior hurling panel, Henry Shefflin and management a successful year.”

Turloughmore defender Burke has been a mainstay for the county since making his debut eight years ago, and the 29-year-old dual star previously captained his club to the 2020 county final.

Shefflin’s Tribe open their 2022 National Hurling League campaign against Offaly at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Their Walsh Cup campaign saw them beat Michael Fennelly’s Faithful county and Antrim, and lose heavily to Dublin.

Galway exited the 2021 Liam MacCarthy race after defeat to Waterford in the qualifiers.