Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Five-time All-Star Burke to captain Shefflin's Galway hurlers

Joseph Cooney has been named vice-captain.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 11:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,560 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5672190
Tribe talisman: Daithí Burke.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Tribe talisman: Daithí Burke.
Tribe talisman: Daithí Burke.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DAITHÍ BURKE HAS been appointed as the Galway senior hurling captain for 2022.

The five-time All-Star and 2017 All-Ireland champion succeeds Padraic Mannion in the role, with Joseph Cooney named vice-captain. 

The news was announced in a Galway GAA statement, which reads: “We are delighted to announce that Daithí Burke, Turloughmore GAA, will captain the Galway senior hurling team for 2022 with Joseph Cooney, Sarsfields GAA, named as vice-captain.”

“Wishing Daithí, Joseph, the senior hurling panel, Henry Shefflin and management a successful year.”

Turloughmore defender Burke has been a mainstay for the county since making his debut eight years ago, and the 29-year-old dual star previously captained his club to the 2020 county final.

Shefflin’s Tribe open their 2022 National Hurling League campaign against Offaly at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

Their Walsh Cup campaign saw them beat Michael Fennelly’s Faithful county and Antrim, and lose heavily to Dublin.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Galway exited the 2021 Liam MacCarthy race after defeat to Waterford in the qualifiers.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie