Dakota Watson and dad Bubba at the par-three contest on Wednesday. AP Photo/Ashley Landis/Alamy Stock Photo
The Masters 2024

Bubba Watson's daughter Dakota was not messing around at the Masters Par Three contest

The Augusta National greens were no match for Dakota Watson.
44 minutes ago

BUBBA WATSON HAS two of the Masters’ iconic green jackets in his locker — so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that the Augusta National skills run in the family.

The Augusta greens are among the most notoriously difficult in all of golf. Enter one of the undisputed stars of the show at Wednesday’s traditional par three contest: Watson’s daughter Dakota, who rolled in not one sensational putt…

Not two sensational putts…

But three sensational putts.

The par three contest might just be a bit of fun and games before the main event tees off on Thursday — but Dakota Watson was not messing around.

Niall Kelly
