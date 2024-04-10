Bubba Watson's daughter Dakota was not messing around at the Masters Par Three contest

BUBBA WATSON HAS two of the Masters’ iconic green jackets in his locker — so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that the Augusta National skills run in the family.

The Augusta greens are among the most notoriously difficult in all of golf. Enter one of the undisputed stars of the show at Wednesday’s traditional par three contest: Watson’s daughter Dakota, who rolled in not one sensational putt…

Advertisement

A simple nudge gets it done for Bubba Watson's daughter on the Par 3 course. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4nsJJpLj19 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Not two sensational putts…

A second nudge earns Dakota a roar from the patrons. #themasters https://t.co/uE2yMlQggZ pic.twitter.com/NWvDf9IX2w — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

But three sensational putts.

The par three contest might just be a bit of fun and games before the main event tees off on Thursday — but Dakota Watson was not messing around.