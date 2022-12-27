Daley Blind to leave Ajax six months before contract expires

DUTCH INTERNATIONAL DEFENDER Daley Blind is to leave Ajax six months before his contract expires, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United star played every match of the Netherlands run to the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar where he scored a goal against the United States.

Advertisement

But Blind has now agreed to leave Ajax by mutual consent.

“Over the course of the last few days, we reached an agreement with Daley to terminate his contract. I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with,” Ajax president Edwin van der Sar said.

“Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the ArenA where he can say a proper goodbye to the supporters.”

– © AFP 2022

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!