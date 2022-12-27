Advertisement
Marcel Ter Bals/Dppi Daley Blind in action for Ajax.
# Moving On
Daley Blind to leave Ajax six months before contract expires
The Dutch international has agreed to leave the club by mutual consent.
20 minutes ago

DUTCH INTERNATIONAL DEFENDER Daley Blind is to leave Ajax six months before his contract expires, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United star played every match of the Netherlands run to the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar where he scored a goal against the United States.

But Blind has now agreed to leave Ajax by mutual consent.

“Over the course of the last few days, we reached an agreement with Daley to terminate his contract. I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with,” Ajax president Edwin van der Sar said.

“Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the ArenA where he can say a proper goodbye to the supporters.”

– © AFP 2022

AFP
