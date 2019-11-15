This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We'll look at the tape if we need information' - Cowboys will not attend Kaepernick workout

The club’s owner and general manager says they are happy with their quarterbacks.

By AFP Friday 15 Nov 2019, 10:01 PM
By AFP Friday 15 Nov 2019, 10:01 PM
https://the42.ie/4893889
NFL teams have been invited to attend a private workout held for Kaepernick on Saturday.
Image: Keith Birmingham
Image: Keith Birmingham

DALLAS COWBOYS AND general manager Jerry Jones said Friday the team will not send a representative to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s private workout in Atlanta.

The league has confirmed at least 11 teams will attend Saturday’s practice session for Kaepernick, whose kneeling protest became a national issue when US President Donald Trump criticized players for not standing during the playing of the national anthem.

Dallas was among teams reportedly considering a last-minute arrival but Jones nixed that idea, telling radio station KRLD, “We’re not going to have anybody there.”

“Those are taped and we’ll look at the tape if we need any information there.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has completed 218-of-319 passes (68.3%) for 2,777 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Third-year signal caller Cooper Rush serves as his backup with rookie Clayton Thorson on the practice squad.

“We really like where we are with our quarterbacks,” Jones said.

The Cowboys lead the NFL in total offensive yardage with 437.4 yards a game and and third in passing with 299.2 yards a contest. At 5-4, the Cowboys are level with Philadelphia for the NFC East division lead.

Kaepernick, 32, hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 campaign after starting a protest of kneeling during the US anthem to protest racial inequality and social injustice.

Trump used the protests as a social issue in a Septembr 2017 rally, saying any “son of a bitch” who failed to stand for the anthem should be fired. He dismissed Kaepernick’s reasons for the protest, saying the move disrespected the nation and the flag.

Kaepernick has remained untested by NFL clubs for years but will display his skills with a hope of returning to the league where he played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, guiding them to the 2013 Super Bowl where they lost to Baltimore.

© – AFP, 2019

