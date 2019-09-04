This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ezekiel Elliott signs six-year Cowboys deal worth $90m to end 40-day holdout

The bumper contract makes the 24-year-old the NFL’s highest-paid running back.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 2:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,441 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4795470
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT HAS ended his holdout by signing a six-year contract worth $90 million (€81m) with the Dallas Cowboys.

Star running back Elliott had been holding out for a new contract for 40 days and the team confirmed today they had reached an agreement on a deal that includes $50m (€45m) guaranteed.

Elliott, who had one year left on his rookie contract as well as a fifth-year team option, is under contract with Dallas through the 2026 season.

The $15m (€13m) average annual value of the deal and $50m (€45m) in guaranteed money takes Elliott past the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley $45m (€40m) to make him the NFL’s highest-paid running back.

Elliott had been training in Mexico with Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk during his holdout, but he returned to Dallas on Tuesday and is expected to participate in practice on Wednesday.

A workhorse in the team’s offense, Elliott earned his second rushing title in three years in 2018 with 1,434 yards on a league-high 304 carries with six touchdowns. He added 77 receptions for 567 yards with three scores.

The Cowboys open their 2019 campaign against the New York Giants on Sunday, and Elliott will now be available to spearhead their rushing attack.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie