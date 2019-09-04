Ezekiel Elliott signs six-year Cowboys deal worth $90m to end 40-day holdout

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT HAS ended his holdout by signing a six-year contract worth $90 million (€81m) with the Dallas Cowboys.

Star running back Elliott had been holding out for a new contract for 40 days and the team confirmed today they had reached an agreement on a deal that includes $50m (€45m) guaranteed.

Elliott, who had one year left on his rookie contract as well as a fifth-year team option, is under contract with Dallas through the 2026 season.

The $15m (€13m) average annual value of the deal and $50m (€45m) in guaranteed money takes Elliott past the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley $45m (€40m) to make him the NFL’s highest-paid running back.

Elliott had been training in Mexico with Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk during his holdout, but he returned to Dallas on Tuesday and is expected to participate in practice on Wednesday.

A workhorse in the team’s offense, Elliott earned his second rushing title in three years in 2018 with 1,434 yards on a league-high 304 carries with six touchdowns. He added 77 receptions for 567 yards with three scores.

The Cowboys open their 2019 campaign against the New York Giants on Sunday, and Elliott will now be available to spearhead their rushing attack.