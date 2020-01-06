This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dallas Cowboys fire head coach Jason Garrett

After they finished with an 8-8 record and missed out on the playoffs, owner Jerry Jones has made the call.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jan 2020, 8:06 AM
27 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4954654
Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with Jason Garrett.
THE DALLAS COWBOYS will not renew Jason Garrett’s contract with the team, bringing an end to his nine-year tenure as head coach.

The Cowboys won the NFC East division in 2018, only to lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoffs.

However, they have not made the postseason this time around, finishing their season with an 8-8 record after a victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 17.

With Garrett – who initially took over as interim coach in 2010 before being handed the role on a permanent basis – set to be out of contract on January 14, the Cowboys have elected against renewing his deal.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” said owner and general manager Jerry Jones in a statement on Sunday.

“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organisation has been outstanding at every stage of his career.”

While also searching for a new coach, the Cowboys, who finished second in the NFC East this season, risk losing as many as 26 players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, to unrestricted free agency.

