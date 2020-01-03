This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Daly thriving out west after 'nearly being a professional trainer' at Leinster

Tomorrow will mark Tom Daly’s first time facing Leinster since he moved to Connacht last season.

By John Fallon Friday 3 Jan 2020, 10:12 AM
25 minutes ago 1,016 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4952553

tom-daly Tom Daly on the charge during Connacht's recent meeting with Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT CENTRE TOM Daly has told players not getting game-time elsewhere that they won’t regret it if they head west instead.

The Carlow native moved to the Sportsground on loan a year ago after making just three starts and nine appearances off the bench in three seasons with Leinster.

He made an immediate impression with Connacht and, by the end of the season, having made five starts and three appearances off the bench, had nailed down a full-time contract with Andy Friend’s side.

And while Connacht have wobbled in recent weeks, it has been a good campaign so far for the 26-year old, who has started five matches and come on as a replacement in another five games.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to come down here. I was probably not in a great place in Leinster,” said the former Irish U20 and Ireland Sevens skipper.

“In my last season there I only had two or three games. I was coming off the bench and there were younger lads getting a shot ahead of me, so when Friendy gave me the call I was hoping something like that would come up and I was absolutely delighted he gave me the call.

“He asked me was I available, and I was down and got a shot in an interpro that Christmas in the second weekend I was here. It has been a great move for me and probably the best thing that has happened in my rugby career.

tom-daly-with-giovanbattista-venditti Daly playing for Leinster against Zebre in November 2016. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

“I would definitely recommend it. My game has come on in leaps and bounds from playing top level games consistently.

“When I was in Leinster in my last season I kind of fell into the mode of nearly being a professional trainer. I wasn’t playing the games, I was running against the first-team every week and I kind of got comfortable in that role, but you are not really improving when you are just training so I would definitely recommend it to others.”

Tomorrow will mark Daly’s first time facing Leinster since his move, as Connacht go in search of an elusive first win at the RDS.

“It will be special,” he said. “I looked at these fixtures when they came out at the start of the season and I really wanted to be involved in them. I didn’t get picked for the one at home against Leinster so I’m really looking forward to this one.

“We know the last two games have been disappointing, particularly away to Ulster where we don’t think we put in a performance at all, so we will be looking to rectify that against Leinster.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie