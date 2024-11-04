Dalymount Park set to receive almost €25 million for major redevelopment project

BOHEMIAN FOOTBALL CLUB’S Dalymount Park is set to receive nearly €25 million for a major redevelopment, with Minister for Sport Catherine Martin due to announce the funding allocation later this morning.

The allocation is part of €173 million in grants to 35 projects across Ireland under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund that covers all sports.

In February, Dublin City councillors agreed on a €40 million redevelopment of the Phibsborough stadium. Dalymount Park is due for a complete revamp.

The works are to demolish the existing stadium and structures on the site and build a new stadium with 6,240 seats and capacity for another 1,794 people standing.

The pitch will be re-oriented to run north-south and get new sand-based grass, along with new changing rooms, match-day facilities for teams and officials and club offices.

Minister Martin and Minister of State Thomas Byrne are due to announce that the project will receive €24.7 million from her department.

The development also includes plans for a stadium bar/function room, concession areas, a multi-functional community room and community gym. There plans to be 12 car parking spaces and 50 bicycle spaces.

Written by David MacRedmond and posted on TheJournal.ie