McIlroy, Scheffler and Schauffele together to start PGA

TOP-RANKED Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Xander Schauffele and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy will play together in the first two rounds of the 107th PGA Championship in groupings announced Tuesday.

World number two McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam with his victory last month at Augusta National, third-ranked Schauffele and Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner, start off the 10th tee on Thursday at 8.22am (1.22pm Irish time).

McIlroy is a four-time winner at Quail Hollow in PGA Tour events. The Holywood star plays his first major since snapping a major win drought dating to 2014 by taking an emotional green jacket triumph in a playoff over England’s Justin Rose.

Spain’s Jon Rahm, American Patrick Cantlay and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick tee off two groups ahead of the world 1-2-3 lineup at 8.00am off the 10th tee, followed 11 minutes later by Australian Min Woo Lee, Canada’s Corey Conners and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard.

American Jordan Spieth, making his ninth attempt at winning the PGA Championship to complete a career Grand Slam, will start Thursday at 1.25 pm off the first tee alongside compatriot Patrick Reed and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg.

A trio of US major winners tees off at the first 11 minutes earlier, including Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

The group behind Spieth at the first includes Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, South Korean Tom Kim and American Wyndham Clark.

In terms of the other Irish participants, Shane Lowry is with Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler.

Padraig Harrington has been paired with Luke Donald and Martin Kaymer

Seamus Power is alongside Andre Chi and Patrick Fishburn

And Tom McKibbin tees off with Takumi Kanaya and Christian Bezuidenhout.

– © AFP 2025