Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
Clean bill of health
Damar Hamlin: NFL return after cardiac arrest ‘meant everything’
The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during a game last January and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.
185
0
37 minutes ago

DAMAR HAMLIN SAID his return to the NFL “meant everything” nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed during a game in Cincinnati on January 2 and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.

Hamlin was cleared to resume his career and made his first NFL appearance on Sunday in the Bills’ 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

He told a post-match press conference: “That moment meant everything to me.

“I think it was more about proving something to myself than anything else, showing myself that I have the courage, I have the strength, I’ve got the pride, all those words, in me.

“To go through something so dramatic and be able to come back from it and to be able to still do what I love at the highest level in the world is amazing.”

Hamlin was the last player to emerge from the tunnel prior to the match and ran the length of the field before removing his helmet and soaking up the acclaim of the crowd.

Hamlin could be in the Bills’ side next Sunday when they travel to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     