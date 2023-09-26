'One or two don’t like demands. They want the easy life... They won't be here'

DAMIEN DUFF SAYS he has identified the players within his squad who want “the easy life” and are not prepared to meet the demands required to turn Shelbourne into League of Ireland champions.

And the Reds’ boss insists they will be shown the door this winter as he attempts to bring the Premier Division title to Tolka Park in 2024.

Duff was left “so angry” at the manner of last night’s 1-1 draw with Bohemians, a result that keeps them in fourth place and one point clear of their north Dublin rivals with five games remaining.

European qualification is on the cards but Shels led with 20 minutes to go at Dalymount Park before conceding the equaliser just a couple of minutes after making a triple substitution, something he is adamant should not have led to a drop in concentration.

“No, I have no time for that (idea). It is fight or flight. You warm up. You are focused. You are watching the game. When you go onto the pitch, we haven’t got two or three minutes to get ready. I can’t wait to see it back. It is why I am so angry. The goal, the goal, the goal,” Duff began.

“I have said it many times before. I am never happy with where we are. We have left points behind during the season. Every manager could say that. We left points behind. But you know the demands, I will never change.

Advertisement

“I will give my players plenty of love. I am there for them 24/7, even off the pitch. But I still know that one or two of them don’t like the demands. They want the easy life. At clubs you don’t get an easy life and that is what I have tried to create in 18 months. And guys that don’t like the demands, who say ‘ah jeez, the pressure’, they won’t be here.

“I know who they are. Demands is top level football. It is as simple as that. Yeah we have brought in quality but the demands is what has helped us creep up and become a good team over the 18 months. The demands is what creates the culture and it all has a knock-on effect,” Duff continued.

“Our guys are amazing guys but this club will wait for no one, whether it be quality or whether I want an easy life. For those reasons that is why we will always be striving to improve.

“So, yeah, in 18 months I think we have created an amazing environment at Shelbourne and there will be another window coming at the end of the year. That is where the demands, the quality, we will up the levels again.”

Ben Brady / INPHO Damien Duff (right) with assistant coach Joey O'Brien (left). Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Turkish millionaire Acun Ilicali, who also owns Hull City, completed his purchase of Shelbourne in June and has gone on record with his aim of Premier Division glory in 2024.

Duff is on the same page and explained that those underperforming players in his squad are already aware of his plans.

“They are not stupid. You said the word demands. I take great pride in demands. So when I am shouting ‘run hard, get back’ that is your job to run hard, to run forward, you get back, I would like to think the lads love the demands. That is what top level football is. Demands. Demands. Demands. Yes, it is also coaching, yes it is also having quality in your team, but it is demands.

“You know me,” Duff added. “I could do anything. I am never far away from being a barista. A league title would be nice. But I am very calm. I might be a barista. I might have a league title.

“We have a saying for every moment in the day, and I said it to the staff, ‘time waits for no man’. In a few years, I don’t want to be hearing people say, ‘ah, you are fifth, you are sixth’. I want to win the title.

“I know it is baby steps. Last year we spoke about Europe and we got to the Cup final. There was a moment last year with about 10 games to go when we spoke about getting into Europe via our league form. It didn’t happen. This season the demands have been put on them from minute one that if we don’t get into Europe then you should be disappointed.

“It could be a different line on the first day of next season. We are ambitious. That is why the staff are here, why we choose the players we do. I am disappointed, the goal, the goal, the goal. I am disappointed but it shows how far we have come in 18 months. We have been close on many occasions to beating them but it still hasn’t happened.

“It is a good point [against Bohs] but it is also two that have got away.”