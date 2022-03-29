South African World Cup-winning centre Damian de Allende to depart from Munster

WORLD CUP WINNER Damian de Allende has confirmed he is leaving Munster at the end of the season but will not be following Johann van Graan to Bath.

The 30-year old centre, who has made 31 appearances since joining Munster in the summer of 2020, said he will be leaving Europe when his contract ends in the summer.

The departure of the Springbok has been expected with Munster signing another World Cup winner Malakai Fekitoa from Wasps last month. The 29-year, who is now representing his native Tonga, was part of New Zealand’s 2015 World Cup winning squad.

De Allende joined Munster from a stint with Panasonic Wild Knights and has been linked with a move back to Japan bit for all he will confirm that he is leaving Munster and won’t be staying in Europe.

“I’m not staying, but it hasn’t been confirmed where I’m going,” said de Allende, capped 58 times by South Africa. “I’m not staying in Europe, so I’m definitely not going to Bath, I haven’t spoken to anyone at Bath.

“I will not be staying in Europe as of the end of the season, which is unfortunate, but I’m looking forward to ending the season on a high, but I really want to leave Munster with great memories I’ve made already, but some silverware as well.”

Munster got back on track at the weekend with de Allende scoring their sixth try in a 51-22 win over Benetton Rugby after a double loss in South Africa and will get a chance to close the gap on leaders Leinster when they clash at Thomond Park on Saturday.

“I know the last couple of weeks in South Africa we just fell short, we were disappointed because we felt we gave a lot in those games,” added de Allende.

“When you come up just short in a game like that, especially away from home, it’s just quite sad after the game. We know that we maybe could have been a bit better, our execution at the end of the games could have been a bit better, but we’re on the right path and I think everyone at the club is enjoying their rugby.”

He’s looking forward to the clash with Leinster at a packed Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

It has been confirmed that Damian de Allende will depart Munster Rugby at the end of the season with the centre joining a club outside of Europe.#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/a9lBn4f2X5 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 29, 2022

“It’s quite tough, it’s quite challenging because it almost feels like a Test match. They have quite a few internationals and experience in the team. What they bring to the match, the intensity is higher, the physicality is similar as well, but it’s one game as a player you want to challenge yourself against.

“They are one of the best teams in Europe in the past few years. Like I say all the time, you want to test yourself against the best players and the majority of the team are some of the best players in Ireland, that’s why they represent Ireland, and did quite well in the Six Nations.

“A lot of the guys are looking forward to the challenge, and we’re excited to have the fans back at Thomond Park, and it’ll be an incredible atmosphere on Saturday,” added the Springbok.

