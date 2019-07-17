This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Derry on hunt for new manager after McErlain steps down due to 'personal circumstances'

The Derry county board “reluctantly accepted” McErlain’s resignation.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 1:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,218 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4728247
Damian McErlain has stepped down as Derry boss.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Damian McErlain has stepped down as Derry boss.
Damian McErlain has stepped down as Derry boss.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

DERRY ARE ON the look-out for a new manager after Damien McErlain confirmed his departure as senior football boss.

McErlain, who had just completed the second season of his three-year term, put his decision was down to “personal circumstances” in a statement released this afternoon.

Derry GAA confirmed they “reluctantly accepted his resignation” and now begin the search for his replacement.

He led the Oak Leafers to promotion from Division 4 and they defeated Leitrim in the final at Croke Park. In May they ran Tyrone close in the opening round of the Ulster SFC, before their campaign ended with a four-point loss to Laois in the qualifiers.

Before taking the senior job he guided the minors to the 2017 All-Ireland minor final.

“After speaking with Damian McErlain, Derry GAA confirms that we have reluctantly accepted his resignation as Derry senior football manager,” said an official Derry statement.

“We would like to sincerely thank Damian, his management and backroom teams, and all our players for their efforts over the past two years.

“Damian has been involved with Derry minor and senior football teams for the past five years and has been a central figure in helping to develop a new generation of Derry footballers.

“We would like wish Damian, his wife Sinead and family every health and happiness going forward.

“The process of appointing a new senior football management will commence over the coming days and weeks.”

Damian McErlain arrives McErlain arrives ahead of the 2018 Ulster clash against Donegal. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

McErlain’s full statement on his resignation read: “I have decided to step down as Derry senior manager after my two years in charge.

“The rationale is very much based on personal circumstances and it’s with disappointment that I won’t be finishing my three-year term.

“After five years in total in Owenbeg it’s been a big shift with some great memories and challenges in equal measure, but I now have to focus on prioritising myself and my family.

“I’d like to thank first and foremost my wife Sinead who made as many sacrifices for me to carry out the job as I did and supported me through the highs and lows – for that I am forever grateful.

“Then of course all the members of the management teams I’ve had over the five years in Owenbeg whose efforts, knowledge and integrity knew no bounds to try and bring success and progress to Derry at both minor and senior level.

“We enjoyed the sort of team-ship that is required to bring success at any level and it’s imperative to acknowledge their huge contribution.

“Derry made good progress in 2019 after a difficult 2018 and it’s vital now that the players capitalise on this and demonstrate the sort of persistence that will be required to reach the levels needed. I wish all the players well in what is a privileged position in representing this county at senior level.

“Underage football in Derry has been strong these last number of years but senior inter-county is a different animal and again these players coming through have to have the desire to persist in developing themselves and their game over a number of years if they want to succeed in driving Derry onwards.

“They also need the continued support of their clubs and the patience of supporters to allow this to flourish.

“Finally I’d like to thank Club Derry and the sponsors of our teams over the five years who make it all possible, the Derry board and Brian McIver for his support during that time.

“I am extremely proud to have managed my county at both minor and senior level but for now it’s time to move on.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie