Damien Comer will be back from travelling for start of new season

GALWAY MANAGER PÁDRAIC Joyce has moved to allay fears that All-Star Damien Comer might miss the start of next season.

Comer has taken a year off from his teaching job at Claregalway College and, while he’s travelling abroad, Joyce said he will be back for the start of the new season.

Joyce already has to plan without another All-Star Liam Silke, who is working as a doctor in New Zealand and is not expected back until around April, while another Corofin defender Kieran Molloy is out for the inter-county season with a cruciate injury.

Comer remained in Ireland to collect his first All-Star after three nominations and the Annaghdown clubman will again be a central figure for the Tribesmen as they bid to go one better than this year’s All-Ireland final loss to Kerry.

“He’s gone travelling for a while. He’s taken a year out from teaching and has gone away for a bit but he told me he would be back for the turkey, back for Christmas and he’ll be good to go again,” said Joyce.

“I don’t know if he will play in the FBD League. He will be back and he will get fit again. We are going to use the FBD to have a look at a few players so we will see how that goes.

“We will be into the league before we know it and hopefully it will be another long season, so we are going to need a strong squad and we are going to need new players.

“But Damien will be back with us and hoping to build on all he did this year.”

The Galway manager will be without his Moycullen contingent, including captain Seán Kelly, for their defence of the FBD League, as the Galway champions prepare to face either Kilcoo or Glen in the All-Ireland club semi-final.