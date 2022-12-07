Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 7 December 2022
Advertisement

Damien Comer will be back from travelling for start of new season

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce says All-Star forward will be ‘back for the turkey’.

1 hour ago 1,727 Views 0 Comments
Damien Comer in action during this year's All-Ireland final.
Damien Comer in action during this year's All-Ireland final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY MANAGER PÁDRAIC Joyce has moved to allay fears that All-Star Damien Comer might miss the start of next season.

Comer has taken a year off from his teaching job at Claregalway College and, while he’s travelling abroad, Joyce said he will be back for the start of the new season.

Joyce already has to plan without another All-Star Liam Silke, who is working as a doctor in New Zealand and is not expected back until around April, while another Corofin defender Kieran Molloy is out for the inter-county season with a cruciate injury.

Comer remained in Ireland to collect his first All-Star after three nominations and the Annaghdown clubman will again be a central figure for the Tribesmen as they bid to go one better than this year’s All-Ireland final loss to Kerry.

“He’s gone travelling for a while. He’s taken a year out from teaching and has gone away for a bit but he told me he would be back for the turkey, back for Christmas and he’ll be good to go again,” said Joyce.

“I don’t know if he will play in the FBD League. He will be back and he will get fit again. We are going to use the FBD to have a look at a few players so we will see how that goes.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“We will be into the league before we know it and hopefully it will be another long season, so we are going to need a strong squad and we are going to need new players.

“But Damien will be back with us and hoping to build on all he did this year.”

The Galway manager will be without his Moycullen contingent, including captain Seán Kelly, for their defence of the FBD League, as the Galway champions prepare to face either Kilcoo or Glen in the All-Ireland club semi-final.

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie