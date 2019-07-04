This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ireland defender Delaney retires following short stint with Waterford

The 37-year-old says he’s stepping aside to allow more opportunities for the club’s younger players.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 1:10 PM
Damien Delaney joined Waterford in January.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DAMIEN DELANEY HAS announced his retirement from professional football.

The 37-year-old defender brings his career to a conclusion following a short stint in the SSE Airtricity League.

Delaney embarked on a second spell with hometown club Cork City in July 2018, before moving to neighbours Waterford — where he was club captain — in January.

In a short statement on Twitter, the nine-cap Republic of Ireland senior international said he’s stepping aside to allow more opportunities for Waterford’s younger players. 

“There’s players there with fantastic potential who need to play to develop,” he tweeted. “I don’t want to hinder that development so the time has come. Thanks to everyone for giving me the opportunity.”

Delaney added: “So that’s me officially retired. Thanks to everyone who’s played a part in helping me live out my dreams. It’s been amazing.”

After coming through the ranks in Cork, Delaney was signed by Leicester City in 2000. He went on to represent several clubs in England and made 138 appearances in the Premier League for Leicester and Crystal Palace. 

“I want to thank Damien for everything he’s done at the club this season since he joined,” said Waterford manager Alan Reynolds. “He’s been great helping the younger players and a great guy to have around the squad. His experience has helped the whole squad and I’m grateful for him coming down to play for the club.

“Everyone at Waterford FC wishes him all the best for the future.”

