'I read it and was like 'What the f**k is he on about?'

DAMIEN DUFF SAYS he was left baffled by comments made about Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley about Shelbourne’s prospective budget for next season.

Shels were taken over by Hull City owner Acun Ilicali earlier this year, and speaking ahead of last night’s clash between the two sides at Tallaght Stadium, Bradley said he expected Duff’s side to spend big next season.

“I think they are talking about being the biggest in the country in terms of budget. That shows you how seriously they will be taking it next year”, said Bradley, in the context of questions about the size of his own club’s budget for next season, around which there is uncertainty.

Rovers held out for a crucial 1-0 win over Shels at Tallaght Stadium last night, taking a giant stride to a fourth-straight league title in the process. Speaking after the game, Duff expressed his surprise at Bradley’s comments.

“I think it was maybe Stephen speaking to his own board because I’m very aware that Derry, Rovers, Pat’s have absolutely massive budgets and, like I said, it’s the first I’ve heard, so I might have to give him a buzz tomorrow and see where he’s getting that from”, said Duff.

“It wasn’t mind games with me, here, it’s irrelevant, it’s mind games with his own board. He can play them. I obviously read it and was like ‘What the fuck is he on about?’ Yeah it’s the first I’ve heard of it.

“Is there needle between me and Stephen? It’s a competitive edge. It’s an absolute edge and maybe I was a lot friendlier with a lot of managers at the start of my two years but that’s what competitiveness does. If I was still friends with him, it would probably mean Shelbourne was crap.”

Duff was frustrated at the non-award of a late penalty to his side as they chased a late equaliser against 10-man Rovers, but the referee was unmoved when the ball appeared to hit Richie Towell’s dangling arm from close range.

“Rovers, going for the league at Tallaght Stadium; referees need to show courage and he hasn’t had the courage to do it twice [a reference to the same referee's non-awarding of a penalty in a game against Bohemians earlier this season]. It’s very simple. He said he saw it but there’s seeing it and having the courage to do it. Not acceptable but it’s fine.”

Graham Burke scored the decisive goal from range in the second half, but was sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow card.

“We all thoroughly believed we could come here and win the game”, said Duff. “The first half, I thought we were outstanding. The second half, we didn’t take care of the ball well enough so the pressure is going to come, they’re reigning league champions, three in a row, we still defended really well but the goal we gave away is really, really poor and then we dominate the last 15 or 20 minutes because they go down to 10 men.

“I have to say they defended their box brilliantly. I’m just annoyed at the result because I think we’re a different animal to last season, we’ve grown in consistency and we were are all ready and willing to come here and win the game so that’s the biggest disappointment. Paul McLaughlin not giving us a penalty, am I shocked? No.”

Bohemians’ victory against Sligo Rovers meant Shels are now two points outside the last European place, occupied by Bohs.

“Four massive games to go”, said Duff, “I said on RTE before the game, there will be swings and roundabouts and what have you. Bohs got the jump on us again tonight. Four massive games, four difficult games, there’s no easy games in this league. So, I’ve given them a weekend off, go and freshen up your minds and bodies and bounce back into Monday because Friday next week [against Dundalk], it will be an absolutely amazing game for us.”

Reporting by Darryl Geraghty