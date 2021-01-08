BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -4°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

Damien Duff leaves Stephen Kenny's backroom team

No reason has been given for Duff’s exit, but it’s yet another blow for Stephen Kenny.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Friday 8 Jan 2021, 9:49 PM
28 minutes ago 10,274 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/5320546
Damien Duff.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Damien Duff.
Damien Duff.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DAMIEN DUFF HAS left his role as part of Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff. 

Duff served as Kenny’s number three with the senior international team, appointed along with Keith Andrews when Kenny took the job last April. He left a similar role with Celtic to return home to take the job with Ireland.

No reason has been given for Duff’s exit from the Irish set-up, and The42 understands that he remains in his role as Head Coach of Shelbourne’s U17s. 

In a brief statement released through the FAI, Duff said,  “I want to thank Stephen Kenny for the opportunity he gave me to coach with the senior Ireland team and I wish Stephen, Keith and the players all the very best of luck for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.”

Kenny, meanwhile, wished Duff well for the future. 

“Damien is an excellent coach as he proved in his time with us and his contribution to the Irish team was greatly appreciated by myself, my staff and the players and I wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Duff’s exit seems to be the latest blow to Kenny, who has endured a miserable start to life as the senior international manager, winning none of his first eight games in charge, scoring just once.

Duff was known as a strong supporter of Kenny – publicly describing Kenny last year as trustworthy – and strongly backed the manager in the ‘videogate’ saga that enveloped the side at the end of last year. 

His abrupt exit leaves Kenny with a position to fill ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March. The role was occupied by Robbie Keane prior to Kenny’s taking charge, and Keane remains under contract at the FAI, though having not initially wanted Keane for the role, it would be surprising if Kenny picked him for the role in the wake of Duff’s exit. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie