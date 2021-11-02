Damien Duff set to be unveiled as new Shelbourne manager

DAMIEN DUFF WILL be unveiled as the new Shelbourne manager tomorrow.

Duff will replace Ian Morris, who left the role last Friday having guided the club back to the Premier Division.

Shamrock Rovers defender Joey O’Brien has been linked with a player-coach role with Duff at Shels, though it’s understood he has yet to finalise his backroom staff. This will be Duff’s first role as a manager, having already served in several different coaching roles.

Having concluded his playing career at Shamrock Rovers, Duff coached the club’s U15s and then joined Stephen Bradley’s backroom staff with the first team. He was also involved with the Republic of Ireland U15s.

He left to join Celtic in 2019, initially coaching the reserve team before stepping up to the first team when Neil Lennon was appointed manager. He returned to Ireland in 2020 to join Stephen Kenny’s staff with the Republic of Ireland, and also took a role coaching Shelbourne’s U17s.

Duff quit the Irish set-up at the start of this year but kept retained his role with Shelbourne, with whom he will now take his first steps in management.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

An announcement is expected at noon tomorrow.