Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 2 November 2021
Advertisement

Damien Duff set to be unveiled as new Shelbourne manager

Duff is on the cusp of accepting his first manager’s job.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 7:05 PM
25 minutes ago 550 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5590362
Damien Duff.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Damien Duff.
Damien Duff.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DAMIEN DUFF WILL be unveiled as the new Shelbourne manager tomorrow. 

Duff will replace Ian Morris, who left the role last Friday having guided the club back to the Premier Division. 

Shamrock Rovers defender Joey O’Brien has been linked with a player-coach role with Duff at Shels, though it’s understood he has yet to finalise his backroom staff. This will be Duff’s first role as a manager, having already served in several different coaching roles. 

Having concluded his playing career at Shamrock Rovers, Duff coached the club’s U15s and then joined Stephen Bradley’s backroom staff with the first team. He was also involved with the Republic of Ireland U15s. 

He left to join Celtic in 2019, initially coaching the reserve team before stepping up to the first team when Neil Lennon was appointed manager. He returned to Ireland in 2020 to join Stephen Kenny’s staff with the Republic of Ireland, and also took a role coaching Shelbourne’s U17s. 

Duff quit the Irish set-up at the start of this year but kept retained his role with Shelbourne, with whom he will now take his first steps in management. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

An announcement is expected at noon tomorrow. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie