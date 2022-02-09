Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

'It's literally non stop - that’s blown me away' - Duff ready to make managerial bow with Shelbourne

Duff’s Shelbourne begin their Premier Division campaign on Friday week against Pat’s.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,166 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5678619
Damien Duff, on the touchline for a recent friendly game with Wexford.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Damien Duff, on the touchline for a recent friendly game with Wexford.
Damien Duff, on the touchline for a recent friendly game with Wexford.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

HAVING LONG GIVEN the impression that management at first-team level wasn’t for him, Damien Duff will take charge of his first game at that level on Friday week, as Shelbourne host St Patrick’s Athletic at Tolka Park.

Duff had been coaching at underage level with Shels since leaving Stephen Kenny’s coaching set-up at the FAI, but stepped up to take the top job in the off-season after Ian Morris departed in spite of earning promotion back to the Premier Division. 

“It’s been fine so far”, said Duff of his first couple of months in the top job, speaking at today’s League of Ireland launch. “I guess no coaching badges or anything you learn with FAI will ever teach or prepare you. It’s 24/7, literally non stop. I guess that side of it is the one that’s blown me away. I enjoy it so, no problem.” 

The squad has been transformed under Duff, with among the most eye-catching additions the loan signing of Jordan McEneff, who has arrived from Arsenal until the summer. Joey O’Brien, meanwhile, retired from the Shamrock Rovers playing squad to join him as assistant. 

“The lads are fit, not many injuries. Couple of niggles, especially the way we train. We’ve built a brand new squad overnight, 15 out, 15 in, more or less. Some might call it risky, I thought it’s what the club needed. It’s gone really well but we only find out next Friday and beyond.” 

Duff initially said his ambition for the season is to “do well”, a topic on which he did elaborate slightly. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I think the game should be played a certain way as well. I want to play a good brand of football, hopefully dominate games, which is probably unheard of for a First Division team coming up. That’s one, I guess, of many goals for myself, staff and players. They know what we’re aiming for.

“It’s a massive, massive club and it’s yo-yoed for too long, ten-plus years. Of course, [the primary ambition] is to stablise and to stay in the Premier Division.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie