Damien Duff condemns Shelbourne fan after Drogheda controversy

DAMIEN DUFF condemned an incident at Weavers Park last night whereby assistant referee Dermot Broughton was struck by an object thrown from the away section.

The controversy overshadowed a late equaliser by Sean Boyd that earned Shelbourne a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Drogheda.

The game was halted for a significant period in the dying stages and the incident marred an exciting contest.

Duff told Shelbourne’s official media channel it was a “shameful and embarrassing” moment for the football club.

“The person who did it should be embarrassed for themselves, their family should be embarrassed for them,” the former Ireland international said.

“Shelbourne FC, the away fans, the home fans, everyone should be embarrassed by their behaviour and they shouldn’t be allowed to come to a game again.

“Sing what you want, be as loud as you want, to throw an object at another human being, whether walking down the street or on a football pitch, mind-boggling stuff.”

Shelbourne offered “a full and unequivocal apology” to Broughton and confirmed they will fully cooperate with Gardaí who are investigating the matter.