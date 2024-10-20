Damien Duff: 'I’m a Mammy’s boy, believe it or not, but I have an edge'

DAMIEN DUFF insists “nothing has changed” despite Shels ending a six-game winless streak at the opportune time.

Friday’s victory over Waterford ensured the Dublin side remain two points clear of Derry City and Shamrock Rovers with two games remaining.

The Tolka Park outfit could win the title with a game to spare next weekend.

A victory at home to Drogheda coupled with title rivals Derry and Rovers failing to win against St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk respectively would end Shels’ 18-year wait to lift the title.

But the expectation is that the race will go to the final day when Duff’s side face a significant test away against the Candystripes and the Hoops have a conceivably easier encounter at home to Waterford.

Duff has experience of title run-ins from his days as a player — he lifted the Premier League trophy twice as a player at Chelsea.

What did former boss Jose Mourinho say to him in similarly tense scenarios?

“He was just calm. I couldn’t have been any calmer with the guys, before the game at half-time, at the end. I know you see a bundle of energy and think I’m in there ranting and raving all the time. I’m not. I like to dissect a game, feel the energy and emotion of a game. But we go up and we talk about tactics first.

“Are we going to do or say anything different? No. As the week leads into Drogheda, I’ll probably smell the room. Am I a half-decent coach? Maybe not but I’m very good at smelling a room and what needs to be said to a player, or players or teams or the squad. That’s what we’ll do next week. Nothing changes because we’re top.”

Whatever happens in the second half, there's been one slip at Tolka Park! 😅#SHEWAT | #LOI pic.twitter.com/LS6bEL5Ws5 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 18, 2024

When it was put to Duff that he seemed calmer compared to earlier parts of the season, the manager smiled: “No. I ended up on my arse,” referring to his slip on the touchline after Shels’ equaliser against Waterford.

He continued: “Erm, am I a bit calmer? Tony (O’Donoghue) accused me of being too emotional in the Pat’s game when I was fighting on the sideline with Garts (Brian Gartland).

“I’m a big softie at heart. I’m a Mammy’s boy, believe it or not, but I have an edge a lot of you don’t see.

“I think to succeed and last in England for so long, come back here and last an awful lot longer than you guys [the media] thought, you have to have an edge.

“It’s a word I use a lot with the players. Do I have one? Yeah. I’m falling out with everyone.”

Duff was also asked about the badge he was sporting on his jacket, in memory of the Stardust tragedy.

“A lot of staff, their families and extended families have people who passed away in Stardust.

“It’s something close to the club’s heart. On any given day, Joey (O’Brien) has the Palestinian hat and badge on as well. It’s a football family but it goes beyond that.”

Meanwhile, Waterford boss Keith Long suggested inexperience was to blame for his side’s defeat and many of their problems this season.

“There wasn’t a huge amount between the teams but they’ve got experience whereas we are a young side. I think we’re the youngest in the division and you could see that naivety at times. We’re not as streetwise as others and don’t manage the referee as well as they do.

“I need to address the lack of experience. Podge [Pádraig Amond] is by some distance the oldest player in the dressing room. We’re not the most vocal and need more solidity and experience. For those games with fine margins, we need to start eking out results, turning draws into wins and losses into draws.

“That’s something we’ll look to try to do but it’s easier said than done.

“As a newly promoted club, our primary objective was staying up and we’ve done that. We’ve been competitive in all games but lost too many for my liking. Part of that is having experience, leaders and winners in your dressing room.”