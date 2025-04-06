Galway see off New York but John Maher injury casts shadow on victory

GALWAY NEEDED A couple of second-half goals to end New York’s resistance and secure a place in the Connacht semi-final with Roscommon on Sunday 20 April.

But this 3-28 to 0-20 victory in Gaelic Park was overshadowed by a first-half injury suffered to John Maher.

The All Star had to be replaced before half-time and it’s only once the full extent of the issue is discovered that the price of this win will be known.

Galway looked like taking control after just four minutes when Matthew Tierney scored an early goal after a powerful surge forward.

New York responded with a two-pointer from Frank O’Reilly and the Tribesmen’s day took a turn when All Star Maher had to be replaced 10 minutes before half time through injury.

O’Reilly slotted another two-pointer just after the half-hour mark with Galway’s lead reduced to two, 1-8 to 0-9, and they continued to trade scores until the break when the Tribesman led 1-12 to 0-12.

The gap extended to five points within five minutes of the second half, and New York’s Jack Robinson hit three points after the re-start to ensure Galway didn’t pull away further after scores from Robert Finnerty and Sean Kelly.

But a brace of quick fire goals, the first from Cian Hernon and a second of the game for Tierney, extinguished any hope of a shock with a little over 10 minutes remaining.