GALWAY NEEDED A couple of second-half goals to end New York’s resistance and secure a place in the Connacht semi-final with Roscommon on Sunday 20 April.
But this 3-28 to 0-20 victory in Gaelic Park was overshadowed by a first-half injury suffered to John Maher.
The All Star had to be replaced before half-time and it’s only once the full extent of the issue is discovered that the price of this win will be known.
Galway's Daniel O'Flaherty evades a tackle.
Emily Harney / INPHO / INPHO
Galway looked like taking control after just four minutes when Matthew Tierney scored an early goal after a powerful surge forward.
New York responded with a two-pointer from Frank O’Reilly and the Tribesmen’s day took a turn when All Star Maher had to be replaced 10 minutes before half time through injury.
O’Reilly slotted another two-pointer just after the half-hour mark with Galway’s lead reduced to two, 1-8 to 0-9, and they continued to trade scores until the break when the Tribesman led 1-12 to 0-12.
A view of festivities ahead of the match.
Emily Harney / INPHO / INPHO
The gap extended to five points within five minutes of the second half, and New York’s Jack Robinson hit three points after the re-start to ensure Galway didn’t pull away further after scores from Robert Finnerty and Sean Kelly.
But a brace of quick fire goals, the first from Cian Hernon and a second of the game for Tierney, extinguished any hope of a shock with a little over 10 minutes remaining.
Galway see off New York but John Maher injury casts shadow on victory
Galway’s Daniel O’Flaherty evades a tackle. Emily Harney / INPHO Emily Harney / INPHO / INPHO
Connacht SFC Connacht Senior Football Championship GAA Galway GAA New York GAA