'I'll be in the Riverside next season or on the bench' - Damien Duff

SHELBOURNE BOSS Damien Duff admits his future is uncertain after guiding the team to a fourth-place finish this season.

Last night’s 4-2 victory away to Drogheda means the Dublin side will play European football if St Patrick’s Athletic beat Bohemians in the FAI Cup final next weekend.

Not many people would have tipped Shels for a top-four finish at the start of the Premier Division season, but even that significant achievement may not be enough to keep the former Ireland international at the club.

There has been considerable change at the Tolka Park outfit since Duff’s arrival ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Last June, Acun Ilıcalı, the Turkish owner of the global media company ACUNMEDYA, was confirmed as the new majority shareholder of Shelbourne, in a move that has increased expectations at the club.

However, speaking to LOITV, Duff expressed frustration at the length of time it was taking to resolve his future.

“Shels is in my heart and soul,” he said. “I’ll be in the Riverside [hotel] next season or on the bench. But hopefully, the club will be growing, growing, growing, bringing more quality and good people in.

“But that’s all there is to say on the matter. We’ve had five or six months to sort my future out and it hasn’t [happened].

“Shels are a proper club, heart and soul are well and truly back in the club and hopefully we’ll continue to grow.”

Asked to elaborate, Duff added: “I want to be here, but like I said, it’s not a night for talking about it because we’ve had all season to get things done and it hasn’t [happened]. It’s on the back burner tonight.

“Tomorrow, we’ll go to the pub. We’ll get probably a little bit drunk. So it’s in the back of my mind at the minute because I just want to celebrate with the guys.”

Duff hailed the come-from-behind win over Drogheda as “probably our best performance in the two years I’ve been here” while the attention now turns to next weekend’s cup final

“It’s in the lap of the Gods now. I have to say it’s an absolute wonderful season by the guys. So if we get in next week by the backdoor… That’s how Pat’s did it last year, they owe us a favour.

“I’m saying it now I won’t be nervous for the final on Sunday, but listen, I probably will be.”

Summing the campaign, Duff said: “People might have said at the start of the season ‘if Shels get fourth, it’ll be a miracle’. Well, it has happened, so let’s see if they keep saying it’s a miracle now because I think it is a minor miracle.”

Watch the interview in full below.