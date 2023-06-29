Advertisement
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Duff remonstrates with fourth official Gavin Colfer after last week's 1-0 defeat at St Pat's.
# Seeing Red
Damien Duff handed one-match touchline ban for Pats red card
Shelbourne boss will sit out Derry’s trip to Tolka Park on Friday night.
1 hour ago

DAMIEN DUFF WILL serve a one-match touchline ban when Shelbourne host Derry City on Friday night.

Shels boss Duff gestured towards St Patrick’s Athletic fans when leaving the pitch after last week’s heated Dublin derby, which Pats won 1-0, and was shown a red card by referee Rob Hennessy after the final whistle.

League officials confirmed on Thursday morning that Duff will serve the standard one-match ban as a result, ruling him out of Derry’s visit to Tolka Park.

Shels, who have taken just five points from their last six league games, sit sixth in the table while Derry return to Dublin needing a win to keep pace with Shamrock Rovers, who stretched their lead at the top to seven points with a 1-0 win over the Candystripes on Monday night.

